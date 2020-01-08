SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost at home to California University (Pa.) Monday night at Morrow Field House, 68-59, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division contest.
As has been the case for the majority of The Rock’s (3-10, 1-6 PSAC West) games this season, Monday’s contest was close for virtually the entire contest as the Vulcans’ (11-2, 5-2 PSAC West) lead did not grow to more than 12 at any point of the game and was in single digits for 35:11 of the 40 minutes.
Slippery Rock trailed by 12 points with 9:30 to play in regulation before cutting the Vulcans’ advantage down to six points on three separate occasions at the 6:38, 5:54 and 3:19 marks in the fourth quarter.
However, each time SRU narrowed its deficit to two possessions the Vulcans were able to answer back with a run of their own on the way to the eventual nine-point win.
Redbank Valley graduate Brooke Hinderliter bounced back from an uncharacteristically off night in The Rock’s recent game at Clarion to record 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes of playing time Monday.
Daeja Quick also finished in double figures with 10 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and just two turnovers. Keystone’s Madison Johnson and Karns’ City’s LeeAnn Gibson tallied nine points apiece. Gibson also totaled seven rebounds with Johnson right behind with six of her own.
For the game, Slippery Rock shot 40 percent (24-for-60) from the field overall while also holding advantages over Cal U in rebounds (46-41), blocks (5-2) and points in the paint (34-18). SRU committed 15 turnovers, its fourth-lowest total of the year.
Monica Burns scored 25 points, thanks in part to a 12-for-13 showing at the foul line, to pace the Vulcans. Bianca Jasper added eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals as well.
Slippery Rock remains at home to host No. 11 Indiana University (Pa.) 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Morrow Field House. Saturday, the Rock women visit Seton Hill.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 3
Clarion 63,
Slippery Rock 60
In a game with five District 9 graduates playing between both teams combined, it was Clarion that held off Slippery Rock for a 63-60 win.
As the 20 lead changes would indicate, the game was a back-and-forth contest for all 40 minutes between the evenly-matched teams and with 32 seconds to play in regulation the contest was tied at 59-59.
However, the tie would be as close as SRU would get as Clarion, which entered the game ranked last in the nation in free throw shooting percentage, was able to make all four of its foul shots in the game’s closing moments while a game-tying attempt for The Rock at the buzzer was off, giving the Golden Eagles the victory.
Keystone’s Madison Johnson carried The Rock’s offense for much of the game. The redshirt senior guard finished the night with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Daeja Quick sparked Slippery Rock’s offense early on the way to a 19-point effort that included four assists and a pair of steals. Karns City’s LeeAnn Gibson just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter was hampered by foul trouble for much of the night and scored just eight points while Karington Ketterer rounded out The Rock’s scorers with two points all the while grabbing five rebounds.
Johnson kept SRU in the game in the third quarter by scoring 11 of The Rock’s first 13 points coming out of the break to bring Slippery Rock to within one point of Clarion at 45-44 entering the fourth quarter.
SRU stayed within five points of Clarion for the entirety of the fourth quarter, but could never quite manage to get past the Golden Eagles as Clarion hung on to escape with a three-point home victory.
Slippery Rock had a final chance to send the game to overtime, but a 3-pointer by Hinderliter with three seconds to play rimmed out as time expired.
For the game, Slippery Rock shot 43.9 percent (25-of-57) from the field overall, 29.4 percent (5-of-17) from 3-point range and 62.5 percent (5-of-8) at the foul line. The Rock’s eight free throw attempts was a season-low and tied for the program’s lowest total dating back 100 games to the 2015-16 season.
Clarion shot just 33.9 percent (19-of-56) from the field overall, but nine of its 19 made field goals were 3-pointers. CU also forced SRU into 18 turnovers while committing just 12 miscues of its own. The Golden Eagles turned 16 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points.
A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks came off the bench to make five 3-pointers en route to a 17-point performance. Yasmin Lewis added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clarion as well.