SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost a thrilling Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover contest on the road last Saturday at Shepherd University, 89-86.
Daeja Quick hit a jumper with nine seconds remaining in regulation to give The Rock (2-6, 0-3 PSAC) a one-point lead at 86-85.
However, what appeared to be a solid comeback victory for SRU was halted as Shepherd (8-1, 2-1 PSAC) converted four free throws over the game’s final seconds to escape with a three-point home win.
Slippery Rock’s veteran guard trio of Quick, Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter and Keystone’s Madison Johnson led the way for SRU by scoring 73 of team’s 86 points.
Hinderliter had a team-high 25 points in addition to grabbing six rebounds, passing out four assists and making two steals. Hinderliter came up big for Slippery Rock late as she compiled 20 of her 25 points in the final 20 minutes.
Hinderliter exited the weekend with 1,350 career points, the sixth most in Slippery Rock history. She is 100 points away from passing Jackie Altenweg (1998-02) for fifth all-time at SRU.
For the season, she’s averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game on 39.3 percent shooting from the floor and 88.1 percent shooting from the foul line. She’s also grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game, ranking second on the team.
Quick added 24 points of her own all the while producing three steals defensively. Johnson just missed out on a double-double after turning in a solid 24-point, eight-rebound performance.
LeeAnn Gibson nearly posted a double-double as well with nine points and eight rebounds. Kasch Harris and Karington Ketterer rounded out The Rock’s top scorers with three points and one point, respectively. Ketterer also blocked one shot and grabbed four rebounds.
Slippery Rock was plagued by a slow start Saturday as the Rams outscored SRU 22-8 in the first quarter. However, The Rock bounced back from the rough opening 10 minutes with 36 points in the second quarter to cut Shepherd’s lead down to just three points at 47-44 heading into halftime.
The Rock and Rams traded the lead back-and-forth eight times in the third quarter before Shepherd closed the quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 73-64 advantage into the fourth quarter.
SRU once again battled back from its deficit over the final 10 minutes of competition culminating with Quick’s late basket, but the comeback was thwarted due to Shepherd’s aforementioned late foul shots that gave the Rams the 89-86 win.
Marley McLaughlin scored a game-high 35 points for Shepherd.
Slippery Rock steps back out of PSAC competition when it travels to Notre Dame College on Dec. 17.