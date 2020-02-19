SLIPPERY ROCK — Karns City graduate LeeAnn Gibson made a foul shot with 0.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team a 64-63 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division victory against Seton Hill University last Saturday at Morrow Field House.
The win, which was Slippery Rock’s third in its last four games, improves SRU’s record to 8-17 overall and 6-13 in PSAC contests while Seton Hill drops to 13-11 overall and 7-11 league play.
Saturday’s win was huge for SRU as it kept The Rock within striking distance of sixth place in the PSAC West standings. The top six teams in the division standings at the end of the regular season qualify for the PSAC Tournament.
This Saturday, the Rock women visit Gannon and then travel to Edinboro next Wednesday. The regular-season finale is at home against Mercyhurst on Feb. 29.
With three games remaining, Slippery Rock sits eighth in the PSAC West standings, but just 1.5 games out of sixth place, which is currently occupied by both Seton Hill and Mercyhurst with matching 7-11 conference marks.
Slippery Rock appeared poised to run away with Saturday’s game as it led Seton Hill by as many as 14 points with 3:44 to play in the third quarter.
However, Redbank Valley graduate Brooke Hinderliter responded for SRU by driving the paint and connecting on a jumper to even the game at 63-63. On Seton Hill’s ensuing possession, Cheyenne Trest missed a layup, but got her own rebound only to then be called for an offensive foul later in the possession when Gibson took a charge to give SRU the ball with 29 seconds left.
SRU went on to hold for a final shot when Daeja Quick found Gibson just outside the paint. Gibson proceeded to drive to the basket and draw a foul to send herself to the foul line with 0.5 seconds left to play. Following a Seton Hill timeout, Gibson calmly knocked down the go-ahead free throw before intentionally missing the second shot as time expired.
Gibson’s late-game heroics capped off a 12-point, 14-rebound showing
Hinderliter and Keystone’s Madison Johnson produced near identical stat lines as Johnson went for 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block while Hinderliter produced 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
In last Wednesday’s 63-50 win at home against Pitt-Johnstown, Johnson scored 20 points while Hinderliter finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.