Can I just stand up and applaud? Yes, call it a standing ovation.
This column is certainly some type of written version of that.
The spring sports season comes out of the end of a winter schedule that culminates with the postseason.
I’ve always said that when the weather gets nicer and the daylight lasts longer, that’s when the best games and matches are late in basketball and wrestling postseasons.
Spring can tease and tantalize, promise and go back on those promises as quickly as weather changes from good to bad to wet and cold and back and forth again. Covering track and field, baseball and softball in cold weather is depressing.
But alas, if the weather is great and the season is new and springy, it is fabulous.
This year is different.
Ever watch the final movie in the Avengers series? It’s called Endgame.
Not trying to spoil anything, but what happened at the end of the movie is that half of what was snapped out of existence by Thanos, came back to life again, came back from wherever they were and the final battle with the bad guy ensued.
Remember, 2020 didn’t happen for spring sports athletes and it was awful.
We didn’t snap things back into existence like what happened in the Avengers classic, but it’s a similar feel. Baseball, softball and track and field athletes are back for the first time in two years. The seniors were sophomores, the juniors were freshmen and the other two classes, well, they were maybe doing something in junior high back then.
There’s a lot of new and unknowns, but there’s also a lot of smiling, excitement and appreciation. And that’s what I’m standing up and applauding.
In both editions of the Jeffersonian Democrat and Leader-Vindicator this week, I featured the Brookville graduate duo of Bryan Dworek and Ian Thrush and Redbank Valley’s former standout duo of Sam Hetrick and Declan Fricko.
Three of them were seniors in high school. Dworek was a freshman at Slippery Rock University. The seniors had high hopes in track and field, the then-freshman was looking forward to his first outdoor track season.
None of them happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now they’re back. I strongly encourage you to read their stories, their insight into what they went through in the past year. Interviews with student-athletes never disappoint me.
I applause those athletes who know that one can never, ever take things for granted and it warms my heart to hear and feel the passion for what they’re trying to do in what is really a short time of opportunity as a high school athlete.
I’ve covered and watched three high school baseball games and a track meet. None of the ball games were all that aesthetically pleasing with plenty of errors, walks and other mistakes. It’s OK, it’s early April. And. We. Are. Playing. Sports.
And of course, it’s hard not to glance back at some special moments that happened at the end of the winter season. To cover the Brookville Raiders playing for the PIAA Class 3A basketball state title on the floor of Hershey’s Giant Center, well, to borrow an often-used word from good friend and four-time Masters participant Nathan Smith of Brookville.
It was surreal, and so much more.
And my final applause here goes to the memory of Rick Simpson, who passed away Monday night.
A Corsica native, Simpson was a standout athlete at Clarion-Limestone and if you’ve been reading the Look Backs each week in the 50 years ago section, you’d know that he was the starting point guard for the Lions basketball team that finished second in D9 in 1971.
Simpson is probably best known for his pitching ability. The crafty lefty was a Brookville Grays stalwart and a Hall of Famer for the local team if there was one.
His loss to me was stunning. He died after a short illness and I wasn’t aware of his situation. If you talked with Rick for a few minutes, you’d know easily about his passion for baseball. He always had a story for me and loved to talk about what the local news was for the day.
He’s on the list of those great ballplayers and athletes I never got to see in person.
My condolences go out to the Simpson family.
