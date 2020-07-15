In the ever-changing landscape and hot takes on whether we actually have any live high school sports this fall, here we are in mid-July still wondering what or could or hopefully happens.
Yes, we all want live sports, high school sports, and yes, first and foremost, our kids back in the classroom. Because obviously if they aren’t, we won’t have sports or other extracurricular activities anyway.
Some college conferences at various levels have adjusted their seasons, or canned them altogether. The Ivy League, that is the high-end colleges who don’t necessarily lean on sports revenue — Penn, Princeton, Harvard, Dartmouth, Yale, Cornell, Columbia and Brown — axed their fall season last week with their eyes on the winter not sure what that brings. Athletes won’t lose a year of eligibility.
The Ivy League release:
“With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall.”
Closer to home, the NCAA Division III Presidents Athletic Conference with members including Grove City College, Thiel, Westminster, Waynesburg, Washington & Jefferson, adjusted their schedules. It’s conference-only with a first contest date of Sept. 7 with football starting a nine-week season Sept. 19.
“The Covid-19 pandemic presents us with many unprecedented challenges as a conference. By empowering our three working groups to meet regularly to address the many complex issues we face, coupled with weekly meetings of our athletic directors, the PAC is doing everything in its power to provide a safe “Return to Sport” framework for the fall 2020 semester,” said PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko. “There are certainly aspects of this public health challenge that are clearly beyond our control. By focusing on what we can control, we hope to maximize the possibility of holding a legitimate, comprehensive fall sports season while protecting the health of our student-athletes to the best of our ability.”
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, a Division II membership that includes Clarion University, Slippery Rock, IUP and others, are meeting this week to determine what it will do for the upcoming season.
The Big Ten and other conferences have also made similar moves.
And in the PIAA, the website pafootballnews.com interviewed Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi on the upcoming school year season and the uncertainty swirling around decisions yet to be made, or not made.
Lombardi definitely ruled out flipping fall and spring sports for a variety of reasons, focusing mostly on athlete safety and not wishing, in football’s case, to have a shorter recovery time between seasons if that decision would be made.
He was more than optimistic and upbeat about the future, even though he doesn’t know what we’ll hear from next from Governor Tom Wolf’s administration on mitigation policies of Covid-19. Most of the article centered around rumors or support of flipping the spring and fall.
“And then even further the fall doesn’t go and we flip seasons those sports lose another season. Is that fair to them? No it’s not. That’s an equitable” Lombardi told pafootballnews.com. “We don’t even know if winter and spring sports will happen. We’re taking this one day at a time. It may go the other way and things get better, we just don’t know.”
Flipping seasons wouldn’t need to take that approach. If there’s not enough season played, for example, in softball or baseball, then just move it back to spring to avoid losing two straight seasons and can the fall season as it’s currently constituted.
But I’m not really sure about playing fall in the spring anyway. I know of a couple football fields near and dear to me that would absolutely be an issue in March, April and even May.
Wrestling coaches, I’m sure are nervous, as are other coaches of whatever sport offered by our local high schools.
As we are seeing this summer, those who really want to play and/or organize and administrate events for those who want to play, are making things happen. Short of avoiding governmental policies, we have seen events go off, especially with baseball and some softball.
So if the fall season — volleyball and football, soccer and golf — does get canceled, are we really going to see people not try to salvage their sport especially for their outgoing seniors. At least one volleyball coach assured me that indeed will be the case.
Remember, it’s just the seniors who are in their last year and that stinks. But all high school athletes are losing a year in their sport. It’s happened in the spring and we are trying to look through a cloudy horizon on what lies ahead for us this fall.
And we haven’t addressed the larger issues facing school administrations as they wrestle with how to start school again with kids on buses and buildings. To try to make the right decisions, to save the school year and then maybe, just maybe have some type of live sports season under the PIAA flag, will not be an easy task.
“Will there be football this fall?”
I’ve been asked that a lot and my answer is still, “Who knows?”
But those who really want to play football, golf, volleyball and run cross country bad enough will find another outlet and the PIAA knows that. But knowing that and being able to do something about it are two different things.
Wear a mask? It might help.
Wear a mask and save sports? Don’t make promises one can’t keep. That’s my thought when I hear that.
Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL aren’t far away from resuming schedules. That can’t be a bad thing. Imagine that. Live sports.
Life will be better.
But no high school sports? That won’t be good at all.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.