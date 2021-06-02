SHIPPENSBURG — Union Knights freshman Hayden Smith’s first of what he hopes is more than one trip to the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships ended with a ninth-place finish in the high jump last Friday afternoon.
The rainy weather forecast to take over Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium by early afternoon held off just long enough for the noon-starting high jump to get finished.
What started as a 25-man field ended with Chestnut Ridge senior Logan Pfister clearing 6 feet, 7 inches to win the title. He shared an eighth-place medal as a sophomore two years ago. Another senior and returning medalist from his sophomore year, Youngsville’s Jake Hogg who was fourth, was second at 6 feet, 6 inches.
For Smith, it was a solid start, although not a top-eight medal, as he was one of five jumpers to clear 6 feet, 2 inches. Three of those were sorted into the sixth through eighth medal finishes because of the fewer misses tiebreaker.
Salisbury Township junior Hunter Bleam, Johnsonburg’s D9 runner-up in senior R.J. Miller and Annville-Cleona sophomore Noah Gunderson were sixth through eighth.
Smith, one of three freshmen at the event, was the highest finisher among the trio tied for ninth with Mount Carmel senior Michael Balichik.
Smith started and cleared his opening height at 5 feet, 10 inches, then missed once at 6 feet. He needed his third and final try to clear 6 feet, 2 inches and then missed all three attempts at 6 feet, 4 inches.
“What I kept seeing was when he was getting ready to jump, I could tell if it was going to be a good job or if he was nervous,” Union head coach Geri Montgomery said. “We really had to pump him up, keep his confidence up and when he was doing that, he did good. The misses he had was just because he was nervous and there was a lot of tough competition there.”
With such a technical event on a big stage, getting a trip on the resume should work well for the future for Smith, who broke the school’s 36-year-old record of 6 feet, 4 inches from 1985 owned by Eric Buzard in April, became the first Knight D9 high jump champion since Jon McKinney’s back-to-back run in 2002-03 and first D9 champion in anything since Dugan Gallagher in the 400-meter dash in 2015.
“It was very difficult because it was his first time at states, it was my first time at states, and there were no other kids or supporters from people who’ve been there before, so we had to quickly kind of feel comfortable, that this was just another track meet and getting the groove a bit,” Montgomery said. “He was happy with how he did. He knows he’s a freshman, he knows a lot of these guys jumping were seniors and this is their last chance, so he definitely plans on going there again and he felt was a good experience. He was not disappointed, so I was happy. I didn’t want him to be kicking himself because it was just a good accomplishment for him to make it to states.”
In other District 9 performances at Shippensburg last Friday:
— CLARION-LIMESTONE junior Brooke Kessler edged her way into an eighth-place medal in the long jump, becoming the first Lady Lion to win a medal since Kim Kennedy’s sixth in the 300-meter dash in 2000.
Kessler’s jump of 16 feet, 9 1/2 inches claimed eighth by 3/4 of an inch over Minersville’s Devin Hubler. A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser, the D9 runner-up, was 10th at 16 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
— BROOKVILLE won two medals with the boys as senior Jack Krug claimed his fifth and sixth state medal with an eighth in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100 relay with Hunter Geer, Kyle MacBeth and Jace Miner.
— PUNXSUTAWNEY, in its first year as a Class 2A school in both boys and girls, grabbed some medals as Ty Elliott was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles, Aiden McLaughlin finished seventh in the 3,200 run
For the Lady Chucks, Olivia Roberts was sixth in the 1,600 run and Mackenzie Martin was seventh in the shot put.
— JOHNSONBURG’S Chloe Trumbull was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
— KANE’S 4x400 relay of Zuke Smith, Josh Buhl, Josh Greville and Jack Bell finished fourth. Smith also finished fourth in the long jump while Greville tied for fifth in the pole vault.
— COUDERSPORT’S Cale Ayers was runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 55 feet, 8 1/2 inches. For the girls, Rosalyn Page finished sixth in the shot put.
— KARNS CITY’S Ashley Fox finished fifth in the javelin.
— CRANBERRY AND SMETHPORT claimed boys’ medals in the triple jump as Cam Russell was third and Ryli Burritt finished fifth.