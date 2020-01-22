So where is the time and place you’d want to go?
From what time have you heard the stories, the recollections, the family legends and maybe some myths thrown in there to spice up what the truth? Or the fond memories that you may recall, perhaps not totally, but wished you did?
Perhaps some home movies and even pictures have helped over the years, but mostly, it’s the story-telling that keeps those events alive.
Watterson, PA. Late 1950s.
Or for those who are remembering and mourning the loss of one of the great teachers and coaches at Redbank Valley, was it in one of those grueling wrestling room workouts or class room periods with the late Ben Kundick leading the way.
Kundick passed away last week and at his viewing, it was profoundly obvious that his work as a husband, father, grand-father, coach and teacher touched many, many people.
For me back in those 50s times, there was this Rhoades clan that supposedly played baseball all day, with makeshift equipment, not enough balls.
That’s where family stories grew and most of them I certainly believe, especially the hunting stories. My oldest uncle was a fantastic pitcher, great knuckleballer and was the backbone of the roster that included mostly family members, including my dad, the second oldest son of four in his immediate family.
That’s where the stories mostly come from, how games were won in nearby villages when they were old enough to travel and play in surrounding areas. They didn’t lose much, I’m told.
Dad told me a lot about his cousin and one of the foundations of the local ball team — Don Rhoades, who passed away earlier this week. He graduated a year behind him, grew up with him like a brother, and had a front-row seat for Don’s exceptional years as an athlete at Clarion-Limestone. For 53 years, he held the team’s basketball scoring record with 1,473 points and won three state medals at the PIAA Track and Field Championships his senior year in the spring of 1962.
Don probably had something to do with my own journalistic career in the dugouts at Comet Field during his years playing with my dad for Crooks Clothing in the Brookville Area Softball League. Already with the sports geek gene developing in my young life, he may have put the scorebook in my hand. The rest of that, you could say, is history.
Yes, I’d go back to those days and check the validity of all of those childhood stories I’ve heard time and time again. Some may have been a little off, but I’m guessing they’d be close enough for me. Playing ball in the backyard, or shooting hoops in the barn, those days helped sow the seeds of passing down the love of sports and the games they played to my generation.
Even though I wasn’t around back then, the stories and accomplishments live on today and I had a chance to tell a grandson how great of an athlete his grandpa was Monday night. I’d never had a chance to do that before.
I’d love to do that again, and again.
And so would those who were taught, coached, and loved by Mr. Kundick, who was keenly aware of what really mattered in life and made sure you knew it if you weren’t sure.
Any teacher worth his weight has impacted many students who may not have otherwise chosen to go down the successful path that he or she wound up taking. That point was brought home to me during Mr. Kundick’s viewing last week.
At matside, he’s a fixture in D9 wrestling history.
“He was quite a character and really fun to talk to and although we were very competitive, we were always friends and I admired him,” said Brookville’s similarly legendary wrestling coach Les Turner, just a day after Kundick’s death. “I think he did a good job down there.
“His kids were technically good wrestlers and it was just because he had good material. They were technically well-trained.”
And a generation or so down the line, the thoughts were the same.
“It’s just a big loss for wrestling community but also for the district,” Raiders current head coach Dave Klepfer said. “That’s one of the guys when you talk about District 9 wrestling. I think he is certainly one of the most respected guys in the history of our district. It’s just tough. I respect Ben a lot I respect his son a lot and all of his coaches. It’s a tough loss for everybody and we’re certainly thinking about the Redbank crowd.”
When asked about a second- or third-hand story about Coach Kundick years ago at districts in Clarion regarding a metal chair, a doorway, perhaps a controversial call and the decision to not eject the Bulldogs coach for his reaction because, well, everybody was afraid of him, the confirmation ... was probable.
“I don’t doubt it one bit,” said his son John “Moby” Kundick.
The toughness was still there in his smile as he watched his former team now coached by his son Mike. Most would agree that the toughness instilled in the program during his reign at matside is still there today.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969