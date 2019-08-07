Preseason is here, like it or not, for fall sports teams at your local high school.
Ready for fall? It doesn’t matter it’s here.
In the next few weeks we’ll be starting preview work on area teams in football, soccer, volleyball and whatever else matters in between.
Stay tuned, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
Some odds and ends ...
Do you care about the Pirates? Probably not, but at least focus on Bryan Reynolds’ chase for a National League batting crown. A rookie has never pulled that off in NL history.
Hey, it’s something.
The Federation League baseball season just ended Tuesday night and a few area players made a definite impact on the finals that were won by the last-place Brookville Grays.
After going 6-14 during the regular season, the Grays reeled off playoff series wins over Rossiter, first-place DuBois and then Pulaski in the finals with a sweep that ended in a downpour at Brookville’s McKinley Field.
On the mound was Clarion’s Thomas Plummer, who completed a solid career at Penn State-DuBois this spring, helping the Lions win two straight national titles in the Small College division. Union graduate Kane McCall was another pitching stalwart who went 3-1 with a save in the postseason while another Union graduate Trent Corle batted leadoff and played outfield for the Grays. He made a fantastic running catch for the final out of the Grays’ Game 3 win at Showers Field.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL UPDATE — Clarion’s Jon Kemmer is batting .241 with five home runs and 11 runs batted in over 26 games for Oklahoma City, the Class AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Pacific Coast League.
Kemmer has been steady of late, hitting .273 over his past 10 games going into Tuesday night. He was 1-for-5 in Monday’s 10-9 loss at Las Vegas. Overall, Kemmer is hitting .323 this year counting his .355 average he compiled over 58 games and 220 at-bats for Durango in the Mexican League before being signed by the Dodgers to play for Oklahoma City.
Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson was named the Class A Florida State League’s Player of the Week last week. He’s batting .375 (15-for-40) over his last 10 games for Lakeland, a Detroit Tigers affiliate. In Sunday’s 8-7 win at home against Fort Myers, Peterson hit his first professional homer, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
Peterson, the Tigers’ 13th-round pick in the 2017 draft as a shortstop, went into Tuesday night hitting .289 for the season with Lakeland over 74 games. In a 27-game stint with Class AA Erie in the Eastern League, Peterson hit .253.
Ridgway’s Josh Mitchell made his first start of the year, a spot start that went four innings for Class A Wilmington in last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Wilmington. Mitchell’s numbers were good as he allowed four hits and struck out three in four scoreless innings.
For the season, Mitchell owns a 3.47 earned run average over 22 games with a 3-0 record in 36 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 41 and walked just 10 without allowing a home run. The 24-year-old 22nd-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2017 is in his third season in the minors. He’s 9-2 with a 5.87 ERA over 102 2/3 innings overall.
KELLY MOVIE COMING — East Brady’s Jim Kelly and his wife Jill look to be the center of a major motion picture project that’s in the works. And that would be great, considering the Kellys have championed the cause of “Hunter’s Hope” charity in the memory of their late child Hunter who died of the rare Krabbe Disease in 2005, actually 14 years ago on Monday.
And Kelly himself has been battling cancer in his upper jaw. The latest report from the Kellys on that front came in May when a cancer-free scan was announced.
Expect the movie to be a couple years away from premiering is my guess.
In the meantime, follow the Kellys through Jill’s twitter account @jillmkelly12. It’s a great and positive follow, for sure.
ALL-STAR TALK — South Williamsport, the Pennsylvania and Eastern Regional Little League softball champion, opened the World Series in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday with an opening-round pool play game against the Asia-Pacific champion from Bacload City, Phillippines. Other teams in the pool include USA Central champion Polk City, Iowa; Latin American champion Mexico City; and USA West champion Honolulu, Ha.
In the other pool are Victoria, British Columbia; Milano, Italy; Portland, Ore.; Salisbury, N.C.; and River Ridge, La.
St. Marys had its’ under-10 softball season end on a winning note as it beat New Jersey, 7-2, Monday to capture the Eastern Regional title in Jenkins Township near Philadelphia. That age division does not advance teams past this level.
For the all-star summer, St. Marys wound up compiling a 16-2 record, one of its losses coming in District 10 play against Punxsutawney.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor for the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.