The new school year is not that far away and with it comes the rising intensity of what that will look like in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Area high schools are just getting going with summer workouts, albeit derailed somewhat with how that should like after last Thursday’s mask order by Governor Tom Wolf.
At Redbank Valley, Booster Club Hall of Fame Chairman Matt Darr announced that because of the uncertain fall schedule, a Third Annual Hall of Fame induction class will be delayed until 2021.
“The whole idea is to recognize the great student-athletes we’ve had at Redbank Valley and with us being told by the school that spectators might not be allowed and we obviously don’t want a presentation with nobody in the stands,” Darr said. “It was kind of a no-brainer to postpone the ceremony this year.”
Also the volleyball coach, Darr said his offseason workouts began and were adjusted after the mask update. He anticipates over 20 girls participating. As for the upcoming season, he said that Senior Night will happen early in the schedule, to at least salvage the event for the outgoing seniors.
And with the required fund-raising that looms ahead, the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters will be looking to raise $45,000, leaving some uncertainty when and if some of the scholastic calendar is interrupted and sports seasons canceled.
Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold is trying to take an optimistic approach as well as making sure his program does what it needs to do to keep the possibility of a season alive.
“In general I’m an optimistic person and try to be as positive as possible, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous when you look at what’s going on in the world,” Gold said. “With the questions about the NCAA and NFL being able to do it safely, you know we’re obviously at the bottom rung on that ladder. While I’m optimistic and positive of having football in some form in the fall, I’m also staying informed and wanting to have those discussions in able to pull this off in a safe manner.
“You never want to do anything that’s going to cost a kid a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Gold said early workouts — the weight room is now closed with all activity moved outside in evening time slots — have drawn just about every returning player from last fall.
“A lot of them are sick of sitting around in their house for three months not doing anything,” Gold said. “We’ve usually had different shifts of workouts and lifting in the past, but with proper social distancing, we’ve been having entire team workouts at night when it cools off a little bit. It’s cool to see them continuing to come every night and we didn’t have that opportunity in the past.”
And for sure, he and his staff will continue to drive home the importance of doing their part to keep the hopes alive for a normal season, or any type of season.
“We remind them daily that if we want a chance to have a season at all, we have to do what we are doing,” Gold said. “We’re taking temperatures every single practice and if we don’t, there’s no football, so everyone has to put their hand in the huddle with this. If we can do that, hopefully we can perform as a group in the fall.”
Union/A-C Valley football coach Brad Dittman said that both schools finally got waivers taken care of last week, but the late mask ruling led to him postponing workouts until this week. The Falcon Knights started Tuesday and will go three nights a week in July.
“For now, we’ll stay in groups,” Dittman said Monday. “I think we will, as we progress, see how this goes but we can still go through some of our stuff and just spread our linemen out and get our walk-throughs in.
“In my mind, we’re going to do everything we can to follow the rules and keep kids safe and do whatever we need to adjust to help these kids have a season. We’re trying to accumulate all the information from both administrations and what their safety plans are and keep the kids safe.”
And similar to Gold’s Bulldogs, Dittman sees a sharp interest in getting out and getting to work.
“They’re ready to roll for sure,” Dittman said. “The kids are all texting and communicating and want to know what to do. They haven’t balked at anything. We tell them to bring masks and their own water and all the stuff that we have to do, and they’re willing to do whatever to play.”
