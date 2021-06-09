Odds and ends after a long hiatus ...
Will you go to a Pittsburgh Pirates game this summer?
Answering that question as the season began with certain COVID-19 mitigation measures still in place at PNC Park, my answer was a solid no.
Now, perhaps. But most of that is due to my own personal and family schedules along with financial considerations.
What the Pirates’ record might end up being is not a major issue when deciding to go to PNC Park, although it’s a factor.
I’d go just to watch Ke’Bryan Hayes play third base, I do know that.
The Pirates were 23-35 going into Tuesday night’s game with the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. That record pro-rates out to a 64-98 finish. Will it be a 100-loss season? The preseason Vegas odds makers had their over-under wins total at 58.5 on one reference, so it might be close.
I’ll go over.
And I’ll set my over-under “games attended” line at this point at 0.5.
ALL-STARS COMING — After a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, it’s back to the Little League All-Star summer.
For the New Bethlehem Area Little League, President Lance Musser indicated that the league will all-star teams in both the Major baseball and softball divisions, or 11-12-year-old age group for the District 25, or Clarion County area.
Rosters will be published in this edition next week.
CATCHING UP ON READING — More book review stuff. The reading has continued and there are many great titles I’ve read recently worth passing on to prospective readers:
— Clemente, by David Maraniss: I recently reviewed the Dave Parker book “The Cobra” and this 2006 work combined with Parker gives you a great clubhouse-out look at the Pirates organization from the mid-1950s through the early 1980s.
But this book is probably the one you want to read on Clemente. There are probably others, but a wonderful look deep into his personality. I didn’t know a lot of his background, so it was time to read something about it. I did this book on Audiobook.
— Trilogy of greats, books on Stan Musial, Ted Williams and Sandy Koufax. Stan Musial: An American Life was written by George Vescey. He’s a Western Pennsylvania native of Donora. That alone makes him worth an extra look. Musial at this point might be a forgotten star among the baseball greats. Ted Williams, by Leigh Montville, goes into great detail about his life, personality and sadly, how his ending years were manipulated by his overzealous son. Sandy Koufax, by Jane Leavy, brings the essence of one of baseball’s greatest lefties to light. Leavy explaining the pain Koufax suffered near the end of his career almost makes you want to have Tommy John surgery yourself.
— Lou: Fifty years of Kicking Dirt, Playing Hard and Winning Big in the Sweet Spot of Baseball, by Bill Madden. This is an “as told to” book from Lou Piniella himself. I’d always liked Piniella’s grit, sense of humor and ability to find his way onto a winning team as either a player or manager. Why? Because he was a winner. He was a glue guy and top performer on the crazy New York Yankees World Series teams of the late 1970s. His passion is obvious. I loved reading about it.
— The Greatest Game ever Pitched, by Jim Kaplan. This book centers around a matchup between two pitching greats, Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves and Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants, on July 2, 1963. Both pitchers threw over 200 pitches and went the distance in a 16-inning game won in the bottom of the 16th on a home run by Willie Mays. It’s a story about the game along with a close look at the winningest pitcher of the 1950s in Spahn, who was 42 at the time, and Marichal, the winningest pitcher of the 1960s.
— The Perfect Mile: Three Athletes, One Goal and Less than Four Minutes to Achieve it, by Neal Bascomb. In 1952, England’s Roger Bannister was the first human to run a sub-4 minute mile, but he was one of three who were closing in on that milestone at the same time. The other two were Kansas native Wes Santee and Australia’s John Landy. This was an incredible story of three world-class athletes trying to reach four minutes from three different angles.
