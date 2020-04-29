Taylor King

Parents: Tracie Price and Wayne King
Other sports/awards: Volleyball (4 letters, 4 all-conference awards, 2 all-state awards); Track and Field (3 letters, 2 all-conference awards)
Activities: Clarion County Career Center, 3 years; Class President, 3 years.
Future plans: Attend University of Pitt-Bradford for Veterinary Medicine while playing volleyball.
Most influential person(s): It’s hard to choose just one person, so I’ll say that my parents are the most influential people. They go to most of my games, if not all of them and they’re my number one supporters and I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am today without their encouragement.