NEW BETHLEHEM — With the postseason bearing down on the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team along with plenty of postponements and cancellations, the decision to pull the plug on any more dual meets was made by head coach Mike Kundick.
So to minimize the risk of losing any wrestlers to the postseason — the District 9 Tournament is Feb. 19-20 in Clearfield — it’s time to prepare for districts.
So that’s a wrap on an 8-1 regular season for the Bulldogs, who might be able to add on to that if there will be a D9 Class 2A Dual Meet Tournament after the individual districts, but that hasn’t been finalized at the district level, nor totally confirmed at the state level either.
The Bulldogs 596 program wins while Kundick’s 203 wins are also four wins shy of tying his late father Ben for the most coaching wins in program history.
Last Thursday, the Bulldogs held on for a 36-33 win at home over Indiana.
Dalton Bish’s third-period pin of Liam McFarlane at 138 pounds put the Bulldogs up 36-9. Although the match was secured with four bouts left, Indiana made it close with four straight six-point wins — three pins and a forfeit — to set the final margin.
Earlier, the Bulldogs won five of seven bouts contested and took a forfeit at 113 with no bout contested at 120.
Hudson Martz started things out with a first-period pin at 189 and Aiden Gardner followed with a second period pin at 215.
After Indiana’s Tanner Smith decisioned the Bulldogs’ Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight, the Bulldogs got a forfeit at 106 and a first-period pin from Cole Bish at 113.
Ridge Cook had a 25-second pin at 126, and after Trenten Rupp was pinned at 132 by Brock Petras, Dalton Bish clinched it with his pin at 138.
Will Turner pinned the Bulldogs’ Gavin Kerchinski at 145, Danny Turner pinned Baylee Anthony at 1523 and Body Kunselman pinned the Bulldogs’ Noah Anderson at 172 to set the final score.
The Bulldogs have two wrestlers in the state rankings via www.papowerwrestling.com’s latest published lists as Gardner is No. 23 at 215 and Bonanno is No. 13 at heavyweight.