I’ll bet you’re not surprised when I tell you that I don’t throw much away when it comes to my own sports memorabilia.
I bragged for years that I never threw away a baseball scorebook. That’s not entirely true when it comes to the decades of covering high school games after starting my professional career. Some of those are gone.
But not the old ones, or the couple scrapbooks that I started. My earliest entries with clippings from the Oil City Derrick came from the fall of 1977, the World Series won by the New York Yankees and then the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The scrapbook moved on to the 1978 baseball season with several color photos from Sports Illustrated and then to the early all with the Steelers again and that crazy 1978 race to win the National League East Division.
That’s where my love of baseball began at a tangible level. I kept track of it. I was nine years old, cutting out standings out of the Derrick or Pittsburgh Press or Post-Gazette, whatever paper dad would bring me from the newsstand at DeMans.
On Aug. 12 of 1978, after dropping a 10-1 blowout loss to the two-time defending division champion Philadelphia Phillies, the Pirates stood at 51-61 and in fourth place, 11 1/2 games behind the Phillies.
From there, the Pirates went 37-12, avoiding elimination by the Phillies until the next-to-last day of the season in a 10-8 slugfest loss to the Phillies at Three Rivers Stadium on a Saturday afternoon.
During that stretch, the Pirates won an unbelievable 24 straight home games, yeah, 24 straight games. That streak was snapped with that 10-8 loss. Guess who had a box seat ticket for Sunday’s game with hopefully everything on the line.
Yeah, me. We still went. The Pirates won, 5-3 in front of 30,224 and apparently the Buccos drew the starting lineup out of a hat because Willie Stargell batted leadoff.
Dave Parker won his Most Valuable Player award that year and his second straight batting crown, hitting .334 with 30 home runs and 117 runs batted in. He was the best player in baseball, adding 20 stolen bases and a Gold Glove for his defense in right field. It was Parker’s third top three finish in MVP voting in the NL in four years.
Then in 1979, the last time the Pirates won the World Series, Parker was named the MVP of the All-Star game in Seattle. Him throwing out Brian Downing at the plate from right field with catcher Gary Carter brilliantly fielding the throw and making the tag is certainly one of the great plays in All-Star history.
And yes, I have a complete account of that game in a scorebook I kept as a then 10-year-old.
What I already knew and remembered and cherished as a youngster growing up and learning all I could about the game of baseball was brought back to life and enhanced even more with the latest book written by Dave Parker with the help of Dave Jordan.
“Cobra: A life of baseball and brotherhood” is Parker’s life story to date. Now 69, Parker fights Parkinson’s Disease, something he was diagnosed with 2012 and since then he’s embarked on a mission to raise money to find a cure for Parkinson’s. He’s created the Dave Parker 39 Foundation.
Parker, or “Parkway” as his teammates called him, wore 39 very, very proudly on his jersey. The brash, trash-talking left-handed hitting power hitter loved what he did for a living. He was the first million-dollar-per-year player, by the way, remarkably the team that made him that was the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yep, they had no choice. He was that good.
“Cobra” tells Parker’s career story from the clubhouse out, meaning he shares the stories of how the Pirates got along as teammates, how the organization dealt with its overloaded farm system in the early 1970s and what it was like on a day-to-day basis, on the field and off, for a talented Cincinnati native who had to navigate up the Pirates minor-league depth chart.
The Pirates were a tight organization and Parker more or less showed how the team was a family before the 1979 “We are Family” World Series championship team.
The book shows how he’s made peace with his baseball career, the mistakes he made and why he made them, and the pride of what he accomplished despite playing through injuries, especially to his knees.
Parker became a polarizing figure in Pittsburgh, especially after he signed his big contract, $5 million for 5 years in January of 1979. We all remember the battery throwing incident in 1983. And it didn’t get any better when he testified before a grand jury in 1985, along with other current or former Pirates like Dale Berra, Lee Lacy, Lee Mazzilli, John Milner and Rod Scurry. The drugs were around the Pirates and Parker admitted as much.
Six Pittsburgh men were convicted and found guilty. Parker does not call any by name, two of them “The Medicine Man” and “The Chef.” He acknowledges that their names are known by now, but wished to move on and not dwell on crimes already paid for by those two.
In 1986, the new Pirates ownership sued Parker to try to avoid paying him the total of $5.3 million deferred salary owed to him from his 5-year deal, using his testimony from the drug trial and arguing breach of contract. The inside story was interesting. His agent Tom Reich felt they had a case, but wouldn’t win it in Pittsburgh. While frustrated with the situation, Parker and Reich made a deal and the Pirates got a $2.4 million discount.
Parker kicked the drug habit in 1982. “I didn’t need rehab. I just grew up.”
His career after that proved he did. His four years with the Cincinnati Reds saw him hit 107 home runs and drive in an average of 108 runs. He was best of friends with Pete Rose, another Cincinnati native who called him his co-manager when he got the Reds job. Parker was a huge influence with the talented youngsters on the roster at the time, future Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and Eric Davis. In 1985 at 34 years old, Parker was the NL MVP runner-up, leading the league in double and RBIs while hitting 34 homers.
Parker went on to play in Oakland where he won a ring in 1989, Milwaukee and, California (Angels) and briefly with Toronto in his final year in 1991 at age 40.
There are a lot of highlights to this book, Parker’s nicknames for teammates. My favorite is his name for Bill Robinson — “Blinky” because he had this eye-blinking habit of course.
Some of his closest friends in baseball were Larry Demery, Dock Ellis and John Milner and his love for his teammates, which was passed down from the Pirates years of Clemente and Stargell, was a strong theme throughout.
Some great reflections at the finish:
— “The Buccos of the seventies won five division crowns, two playoffs and two rings, nine sips in all, man. And we were last in the Majors in walks in the 1960s and 1970s. We didn’t win with elite pitching and defense. It was our situational hitting that won those crowns. … We would (expletive) destroy everyone in our path and have a time doin’ it.”
— “My life was perfect. I didn’t grow up with many material things, but I was blessed with every God-given advantage — height, strength, intelligence, and yeah, I was beautiful. I had two loving parents, supportive siblings, coaches how adored me, and teaches and school officials like Mrs. Kugel who watched over me every step of the way
“My life was perfect. I was not. The lesson of Dave Parker is not my success. I was destined to be successful and everyone knew it. The lesson is how I responded to adversity. Don’t let the envy of others get in your head because that negative energy has the power to destroy you. It almost destroyed me. But I treated so many of the cats in my life with affection, and that’s why those closes to me had my back in the darkest of times. People wanted to give me a second chance. When you’re smart and strong — and I was damn strong — you don’t need a third.”
— “Relationships matter. I cannot stress this enough. Friendships matter the most, and oftentimes they’re what keep cats coming to the clubhouse long past their playing ability’s expiration date.”
When I pulled out the old scrapbook, one of the things that slid out of the pages was a folded-up poster of Dave Parker. Fitting, I suppose. I didn’t know I still had it.
Read the book and if you haven’t watched the MLB Network’s “The Cobra at Twilight” documentary on Parker, it’s a great combination biography of one of the best players who isn’t in the Hall of Fame.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.