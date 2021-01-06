It just had to be that way.
Despite all the great accomplishments that happened on the fields, courts and mats throughout what was able to be completed in 2020, the overarching theme was dealing with COVID-19.
Last week’s photo collage that contained pictures from some of the best moments in the Leader-Vindicator coverage area was covered by a transparent blue disposable hospital mask.
I was trying to think of how to symbolize the year of delays, suspensions and cancellations and that really was the no-brainer. For those familiar with photoshop commands, the transparency setting on the mask was 50 percent. I wasn’t going higher.
As we emerge from Governor Tom Wolf’s three-way layoff and delay of high school sports — yes, it wasn’t just about that state-wide, but that’s what we’re obviously focusing on here — let us make the right decisions and calls on what’s the right thing to do.
Believe me, that’s not easy.
Wearing masks while competing in a sporting event isn’t ideal. I’m really not sure how the wrestlers are going to manage in places they need to manage. Playing in gyms with minimal or no fans will be weird. But they are trying to play, plain and simple.
Let’s hope the blue mask goes away, especially when we’re talking about the stories of the year in 2021.
Stay healthy.
NFL PLAYOFFS BEGIN — Maybe because I’m getting old or tired of the hype, but it’s beyond my interest about the noise regarding who gets to play when and with what announcers on what network.
The only thing that matters is that your team, presuming your team is in the playoffs, is in the playoffs or not. I will admit that you do have a legitimate beef if your team happens to play in one of the time slots this weekend that forces you to miss the game.
Then, I feel bad for you. Otherwise, enjoy the game. Turn down the volume if you have to.
My 10-cent picks for the weekend:
Saturday: Bills over Colts, Rams over Seahawks and Washington over Buccaneers.
My thoughts on these are it’s time that the Bills win a Super Bowl, so they have to win the first game to do that. Despite their crap TV time of 1:05 p.m., they’ll overcome the rotten schedule and dust the Colts. The Seahawks will rout the Rams and any team that doesn’t have a nickname should make a little playoff noise. Plus, the Bucs need a younger quarterback to win a playoff game.
Sunday: Titans over Ravens, Saints over Bears and Steelers over Browns.
There might not be a good game in the Sunday schedule, despite what Cris Collinsworth may or may not think about how good the Steelers are.
My only hesitation is that there’s no way only one road team will win the opening weekend.
And, I think it’s pretty crazy that in a season that saw the NFL increase the playoff teams in each conference from six to seven, a 7-9 team won a division title (Washington) while a 10-6 team (Dolphins) stayed at home.
WHAT’S DOWN THE ROAD — With the PIAA winter sports season basically an eight-week sprint to the postseason, there won’t be too much room for error, that is, bad weather to screw up some hard work by the athletic directors and their scheduling.
But if the weather is somewhat cooperative, you should see basketball teams playing 15 to 20 games. The practice to game ratio is fairly close to 50/50 if that does occur and some coaches won’t feel all that comfortable playing more games than practicing. The players, however, won’t mind that a bit.
With the PIAA putting its team dual wrestling postseason on hold because of the contracted season, there’s really no way to figure out a good time to do it. Now that the individual postseason is increased a weekend, waiting until after individual states are over to re-start the team portion of the sport, just doesn’t fit good. Don’t be surprised if it’s canceled officially at some point.
And with the basketball postseason at the district level sending only one team to the state tournament, that could make for some interesting brackets.
Let’s just hope we hold things together good enough to allow for that to happen health-wise.
NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS — For me, it’s to read more, learn more and get into better shape. Those aren’t profound statements, but that’s the deal for 2021.
I almost pulled the trigger on a treadmill, but even with Uncle Sam’s Stimulus Gift, the value wasn’t there for the price. I’ll stay lazy for now until I find a better deal.
Great book reads are endless. That’ll be easy.
LOOK BACK DISCOVERIES — It’s never old looking at yesteryear and how local sports was covered. The Leader-Vindicator sports pages weren’t around much at all in the 75 years ago block that I worked on some throughout the fall. There was a football team in New Bethlehem in 1945, but its games were front-page stories weekly with no other sports coverage.
I jumped to 1951 to start a 70 Years Ago section for this year’s coverage and there is a sports page. Coincidentally, it’s the first year of Redbank Valley’s wrestling program while the boys’ basketball team played an independent schedule. It was not yet a member of the Clarion County League, the forerunner to the current Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference that became the name of the county-best league in the early 1990s.
I hope you enjoy yesteryear coverage from that era. When you read stories about high school basketball at such places as St. Petersburg, Salem, Farmington Township, Ashland and Knox, you realize how localized school districts were back in that day. It’s amazing that sports programs survived. It was probably not easy, but you only needed five players to field a basketball team.
Good stuff.
TWITTERVERSE — Avoid Twitter during Steelers games, but otherwise there are some rather enjoyable Twitter sites.
Super 70s Sports: Pardon the foul language, but this dude is hilarious. And since he’s about my age, I really appreciate his humor. Every day, without fail, there’s something that makes me laugh.
A recent post of a picture with former Pirates great Dave Parker and then-Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn made me laugh. Parker isn’t in the Hall of Fame while Kuhn is. Super 70s made a hilariously valid point on why that’s wrong. Funny.
When a day worth of tweets includes a 1960s hockey action photo, one of the dudes in the red uniform getting zapped on Star Trek, a 1980s baseball player testing positive for Fritos, Bob Ross feeding a baby raccoon, Jason Varitek grabbing the face of Alex Rodriguez, Starsky and Hutch, Secretariat, Michael Jackson wrestling and a picture joking about the Great Britain’s Prime Minister, you have a great Twitter site.
For laughter’s sake, I recommend following.
