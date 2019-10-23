NEW BETHLEHEM — Taking a page from Coudersport’s playbook from last weekend, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights claimed a share of the District 9 League’s Small School-South Division title.
Spoiling Redbank Valley’s Senior Night on Friday, the Falcon Knights took a shutout into the fourth quarter and dealt the Bulldogs a convincing 28-7 loss, which combined with Keystone holding on for a 44-41 win at Elk County Catholic, created a logjam at the top of the division standings.
The Falcon Knights, Bulldogs and Panthers all finished 3-1 and with Redbank Valley beating Keystone in the season-opener and the Panthers routing the Falcon Knights two week ago, that makes for an unbreakable three-way tie for the title.
“I’m very proud of these guys and coaches, the administration and the communities and the support we get,” said Union/ACV head coach Brad Dittman, whose team improved to 7-2 overall.
For the dominating performance against the Bulldogs coming just two weeks after getting routed 44-14 by Keystone, the effort was a heartwarming one for Dittman.
“I feel personally that we’ve played one bad quarter against Keystone. We settled in after that, but the one bad quarter got us really behind and it was our worst of the year. We used that as motivation this week that we had to come out and start and not feel things out. They responded to that and I’m super-proud of them.”
The Falcon Knights outgained the Bulldogs, 230-176, 76 of those Bulldogs’ yards coming in their lone scoring drive to make it 20-7 less than 90 seconds into the fourth quarter. They held Redbank Valley’s running game to 65 yards on 34 attempts, winning the battle in the trenches most of the night.
“We wanted to come out and play a complete game and these guys did it,” Dittman said. “Nobody gave us any credit all week and we were on a redemption tour. They embarrassed us last year and we preached that all week and these guys just came out and played their hearts out tonight. Kudos to our team.”
Offensively for the Falcon Knights, quarterback Luke Bowser threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, completing 9 of 20 passes for 106 yards. He threw a 7-yard TD pass on fourth down to Karter Vogle to put Union/ACV up 12-0 in the second quarter, then made it 20-0 after his 14-yard TD pass to Caden Rainey in the third quarter.
Bowser’s 2-yard TD run set the final score at 28-7 with 2:14 left.
Tony Thompson ran for 57 yards on 12 carries while Eli Penny scored the team’s first TD on a 4-yard run early in the first quarter.
“We wanted to sustain drives and move the chains,” Dittman said. “We preached it all week to move the chains and the points will come. We were able to do that tonight.”
Dittman had his Falcon Knights, after routing winless Cameron County 52-0 last week, watch Coudersport’s 56-0 rout of Redbank Valley a few times on film preparing for the Bulldogs.
“We wanted to be more physical than them. That was our motto all week,” Dittman said. “Our kids didn’t shy away from that and responded to it. We needed a win like this against a big, physical team. We can play with anybody.”
The Bulldogs had just 54 yards and three first downs in the first half and just four total until their lone scoring drive that was finished off by Cam Wagner’s 26-yard TD pass to Sam Hetrick early in the fourth quarter.
“I’m obviously disappointed and really surprised,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team fell to 7-2 with a second straight loss. “I really thought we did a good job regrouping this week and were ready to play, but evidently whether it was the loss last week or whatever has happened, we are not the same football team we were the first seven weeks of the season. We have to figure that out.”
The Bulldogs, who lost starting quarterback Gunner Mangiantini for the season with a broken collarbone he suffered in the third quarter last week at Coudersport, used junior Kobe Bonanno and the freshman Wagner at quarterback. Bonanno started, but Wagner took most of the snaps and completed 10 of 22 passes for 87 yards with an interception to go along with his TD pass to Hetrick. Bonanno completed a 24-yard pass to Ethan Hetrick on a fourth down fake punt play.
On the ground, though, the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going against the Falcon Knights, who owned the line of scrimmage. Ray Shreckengost ran for 33 yards on 15 carries.
“That’s the disappointing part because we made our living running the football the first seven games of the year,” said Gold, whose team was penalized eight times for 88 yards, six of them personal fouls and four coming in the final three minutes or so of the game. “We’ll have to take a look at the tape and see what the issue is, but we were really surprised we couldn’t run the football tonight.”
Some droughts or first were notched by the Falcon Knights, who beat the Bulldogs for the first time since the co-operative began in 2016. Both Union and A-C Valley beat the Bulldogs as separate programs in 2012. Prior to that, Union and A-C Valley hadn’t beaten Redbank Valley since 1997.
The Bulldogs claimed a share of their third league/division crown since 2015 and Keystone its first since 1989. Union won its eighth and last title back in the Little 12 in 1984 while A-C Valley never won a league title as a stand-alone program.