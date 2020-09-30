NEW BETHLEHEM — However District 9 decides to execute its football postseason, Thursday night’s Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley showdown with a 7 p.m. kickoff certainly has playoff implications.
How so? Well, if D9 decides to take the top Class 1A team from the Southern Region Small School — Redbank Valley, Union/ACV or Keystone — and the top Class 1A team from the IU9 Bubble Region, very likely Coudersport or Smethport, it’s obvious that Thursday’s winner remains in play for that spot.
Union/A-C Valley has already beaten Keystone (14-7) while Redbank Valley visits the Panthers in Knox next week. Those two games will either clear things up or muddle it even more such as last year when the Falcon Knights beat the Bulldogs, the Bulldogs beat the Panthers and the Panthers beat the Falcon Knights to result in a three-way share of the D9 League Small School-South title.
But if there’s a move to make a semifinal round of the Class 1A playoffs, it’s still a huge game considering that none of those three teams have anything locked up.
Get it? Well, at least one coach isn’t dwelling on what nobody knows as of Tuesday, although D9 should be enlightening us all this week.
“We haven’t even talked playoffs,” Falcon Knights coach Brad Dittman said. “That’s not in our discussion right now. We know this is a big game, obviously, because it’s Redbank Valley. We haven’t lost a game and they haven’t lost a game so we know that they’re a tough opponent and we’ll try to keep these guys focused on Thursday night.”
While Redbank Valley is coming off a bye week due to losing Sheffield, which shut down its season, the Bulldogs are ready to get back on the field. They haven’t played since beating Brockway, 21-7, back on Sept. 18.
“We can only control what we can control,” said Gold of his 2-0 Bulldogs. “They bye week was unexpected, but since it was something that we didn’t have any control over we had to do our best to overcome the adversity that came from it. The positive aspect of the bye was that we had a handful of starters that would have not been able to play last week due to injuries, so we had a week to rest those guys and get them treatment so that they are ready to go this week. It also gave us two weeks to prepare for our biggest game of the season. Hopefully, those two positives overcome any rust that may come from being off for a week.”
Dittman did mention that the Falcon Knights are filling its empty date coming up with Sheffield next week with Southside Beaver of the WPIAL. They will visit South Side in Hookstown near Oct. 9. The Rams are a Class 2A team going into this weekend with a 1-2 record.
FAMILIAR FOES — It’ll be the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights in the past two seasons. Last year, the Falcon Knights landed in New Bethlehem for a mid-October matchup and stunned the Bulldogs 28-7. They led 20-0 against a Bulldogs team that was coming off a big loss to Coudersport the week before that also saw them lose quarterback Gunner Mangiantini for the season with an injury.
The Bulldogs struggled mightily offensively, trying to find what worked with a new quarterback, and had just 54 yards and three first downs in the first half.
But three weeks later, the teams met in the D9 Class 1A semifinals at Clarion University and the Bulldogs enacted revenge in a 32-6 win as they jumped out to a strong start with a 19-0 thanks to two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The landed the Bulldogs in the district finals where they lost to Coudersport for a second time.
THIS TIME — Both teams have new quarterbacks running the show since their two meetings last year. Union/ACV replaced their graduated quarterback Luke Bowser with senior Tanner Merwin while the Bulldogs have a healthy Mangiantini back for his junior year.
Merwin has been exceptional running a balanced attack, completing 21 of 36 passes for 245 yards and two TDs against two interceptions while running for a team-high 173 yards and four TDs. Six different backs have touchdowns and three others are over 100 yards for the season — Caden Rainey (17-159, 2 TDs), Kylar Culbertson (19-140, 1 TD) and Eli Penny (25-109, 1 TD).
Rainey has nine receptions for 130 yards while Karter Vogel (6-70) has caught both of Merwin’s TD passes.
“I talk all the time about kids checking their egos at the door and it’s not about stats,” Dittman said. “We all want to contribute do your thing, but we have a lot of playmakers that we want to spread the ball around to. That’s working well for us. The stats don’t look the greatest offensively, but you can see we are pretty even across the board. We try to make sure everybody gets their touches.”
Gold knows the threats are real without looking at the stats.
“They are a very good football team,” Gold said. “We all know and understand that. Offensively, they are led by Merwin and Rainey. We need to do our best to limit their big-play capabilities because if we don’t those two can most certainly beat us. Defensively, they are fast and quick up front and fly to the football. We have to work to match that quickness and speed with our athletes as well. It’s a rivalry game, it’s our Senior Night, and we know a lot of eyes are going to be on this game. We are going into Thursday night expecting a dog fight.”
Senior Hudson Martz and junior Joe Mansfield lead the Bulldogs defense, both with 10 tackles in their first two games. The Bulldogs have 10 sacks in their first two games, so expect them to bring pressure out of the gate while looking to contain Merwin’s speed from quarterback.
The Bulldogs average 357 yards per game offensively compared to Union/ACV’s 314. While the Bulldogs didn’t struggle some against Brockway, Mangiantini is still off to a good start, completing 16 of 25 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns against one interception while rushing for 75 yards and a TD.
“We need to be more consistent on the offensive side of the football,” Gold said. “We exploded offensively in week one spreading the ball around to a multitude of guys but sputtered a bit against Brockway because of some things we need to do better. (Coaches Jason Kundick and Jake Dougherty) have a solid game plan in place and I believe we’ll be able to clean up some of those issues if we execute properly.”
Marquese Gardlock (5-100, 2 TDs) and Dalton Bish (6-71) are Mangiantini’s top targets while out of the backfield, Martz (27-189, 2 TDs) and Ray Shreckengost (18-131, 1 TD) are the leading rushers.
“We know they’re going to try to be physical,” Dittman said. “Their quarterback is back and he’s a heckuva athlete and they can throw the ball around and have receivers again and they were able to fill those spots again. They can run the ball. We just have to be disciplined on defense and see what happens.”
The Falcon Knights have forced 10 turnovers, eight of them interceptions including four last week against Curwensville, and enjoy a plus-7 turnover margin thus far.
Carter Terwint has 30 tackles in the three games while Roxbury’s three picks lead the unit with six other defenders with interceptions.
For Gold’s Bulldogs defense, it’s a matter of controlled aggression.
“Defensively we need to get to the football with bad intentions while striving to keep our composure after the whistle,” he said. “Anyone that has played this game knows that it gets emotional and it is a fine line between playing passionately and committing stupid penalties. I feel we improved upon that against Brockway by cutting down on the penalties but it continues to be an area that we need show growth.”