RIMERSBURG — Naturally looking and focusing on the positives, the Union Damsels basketball team was ready to get back to work Monday.
With school back in session with in-person instruction starting this week, the Damsels were looking to complete six more practices before beginning a schedule finally. Monday, they host North Clarion.
It’s Allyson Kepple’s fourth season and obviously, it’s the most unique one for sure.
“When we started on Nov. 20, we were so excited because we were wondering if we could start the season on time with volleyball being delayed at the start in the fall,” Kepple said. “We had four really good practices after we got started and then were told to shut it down. They took it like champs and we always try to look for positives and they said that some schools hadn’t even started yet and we had four in, so that was a positive.
“We were thankful that it’s just a delay and the season isn’t over. We’ve gotten together on Google classroom and did some virtual workouts.”
So it’s back on the court for real for Kepple’s squad that finished 11-12 last year after losing in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals to Elk County Catholic. Five of seven players from the regular playing rotation are back, led by all-district junior Dominika Logue.
Logue, who can play anywhere for the Damsels, had a strong sophomore season and earned D9Sports.Com Second Team All-District 9 honors after averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.4 assists along with 1.4 blocks per game. She was a First Team KSAC selection as well.
Juniors Hailey Kriebel (7 ppg.) and Keira Croyle (6.8 ppg.), and sophomore Kennedy Vogle (4.4 ppg.), all guards, and junior forward Maggie Minick (6.5 ppg.) return from the playing rotation last year.
“We’re hoping to get Dominika more playing time in the post and with her size it’s hard to keep her out of the paint,” Kepple said. “We’ll look for Kennedy to take the point guard spot again.”
Junior forward Abby Gruver and sophomore guard Hailey Theuret appear to be the lead players off the bench as Kepple once again has a young team with just two seniors — Cassie Austin and Missy Goodman — on a 20-player roster that includes seven freshmen. Kepple believes some of the freshmen could help at the varsity level right away.
Austin and junior Mollee McCullough along with sophomores Katie Gezik and Grace Kindel also saw limited varsity minutes last year.
“I think the last two years were huge for use because we have been so young,” Kepple said. “Those girls are juniors now, so we have a playoff game under our belt and we have freshmen coming up and after those first four practices, they impressed me. Josh Meeker does a wonderful job in junior high for us coaching.”
It’ll still be a rush to the season-opener along with the inconvenient interruption of preseason workouts, but Kepple along with assistant coach Rick Atzeni are rolling with the challenges. She’s confident that the team has the right approach as well.
“With the limited practices, it’s kind of hard to tell, but with the four we’ve had, I’ve been super-impressed by the younger girls and with the COVID thing, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “We just expect them to step up when it’s needed.
“We just have to come out and be ready to go each and every single game.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Casie Austin, Missy Goodman.
Juniors: Kennedy Andrae, Keira Croyle, Abby Gruver, Hailey Kriebel, Dominika Logue, Mollee McCullough, Maggie Minick.
Sophomores: Katie Gezik, Grace Kindel, Hailey Theuret, Kennedy Vogle,
Freshmen: Hannah Buchanan, Allie Conner, Kolsin Davis, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Ava Strauser, Harleigh Strauser.