SHIPPENVILLE — Less than a week after striking out 17 in six innings, but losing 2-1 to Cranberry, Bryan Layton turned in another gem in yet another hard-luck loss.
This time around, it was Layton’s three-hitter and 11 strikeouts over six innings that was outshined by the Clarion pitching duo of Skylar Rhoades and Skyler Pastor in a combined no-hitter as the Bobcats eked out a 1-0 win at Clarion County Park Tuesday afternoon.
Rhoades went six innings, striking out 10 and walking four before running out of pitches. Pastor struck out the side in the seventh inning to complete the gem.
The lone run of the game scored in the bottom of the sixth when Rhoades singled in Sterling Connor with two outs.
The rest of Layton’s line had him walking one in an effective 83-pitch outing. He’s struck out 28 in his last two outings covering 12 innings.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 4-4 going into Wednesday’s home game with Karns City.
Next Monday, the Bulldogs host Union and travel to A-C Valley for a doubleheader on Tuesday before continuing a busy stretch with a home game with Clarion-Limestone Wednesday and Keystone Thursday before heading to Johnsonburg next Friday.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 30
Redbank Valley 8,
North Clarion 3
At Frills Corners, the Bulldogs had their backs to the wall trailing 3-1 going into the seventh inning, but rallied for seven runs to beat the Wolves.
After getting held to one run over five innings against Wolves starter Zander Hargenrader, the Bulldogs eventually got to Tyler Wolbert in the seventh, sending 10 batters to the plate and doing all of the damage against Wolbert with one out.
Bonanno led the inning off with a double, one of seven in the game for the Bulldogs, and after a Bryan Layton flyout, seven straight batters reached with Logan Wadding singling, Cameron Travis doubling in two runs, Nick Smith walking, Jimmy Gundlach reaching on an error, Hudson Martz doubling in a run and Grayson Harman doubling in two to cap the rally.
“Hargenrader threw a nice game, but threw a lot of pitches,” Hibell said of the Wolves starter who hit his limit of 100 pitches in the fifth. “We struggled to catch up with his fastball, especially when we were behind in the count.
“We worked into their pitching depth a little and were able to produce some runs late against their bullpen.”
Martz added a second double earlier as did Brooks and Layton. Brooks, Harman and Martz each had two hits while Harman and Logan Wadding each drove in two runs.
Harman went five innings on the mound and got a no-decision, giving up five hits and walking two while striking out two. Two of the Wolves’ runs were unearned off Harman.
Brooks threw a scoreless sixth inning, walking one and giving up two hits, and wound up getting the win. Layton threw 17 pitches in a scoreless seventh to finishing things up.
Logan Minich had three hits for the Wolves.
FRIDAY, April 27
Redbank Valley 17,
Forest Area 3
At Tionesta, the Bulldogs scored 14 runs in their first three at-bats, including an eight-run second inning, in a five-inning win over the Fires.
Bryan Layton, Blaney Brooks and Kobe Bonanno each had two hits with both of Bonanno’s going for home runs. Layton also homered and those two each drove in three runs as did Cameron Travis.
Brooks, Layton, Grayson Harman and Hudson Martz hit doubles.
Brooks and Bonanno combined for the win on the mound. Brooks threw three innings, giving up all six of Forest’s hits while striking out one and not walking a batter. Bonanno struck out five in two innings, walking two.
THURSDAY, April 26
Cranberry 2,
Redbank Valley 1
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the Bulldogs lost to the visiting Berries despite Bryan Layton striking out 17 batters in six innings. Blaney Brooks pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Layton allowed three hits and a while, but gave up two runs, which was enough to beat the Bulldogs. Trevor Gladin homered in the first inning and the Berries added an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie when Gladin singled home a run.
The Bulldogs managed six hits off Thomas Flinspach over six innings with Gladin getting the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
Their lone run came home in the fourth inning when Nick Smith singled in Kobe Bonanno. Both had two hits with Bonanno hitting a double.
Gladin’s save wasn’t easy as the Bulldogs had a big chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh. Gladin walked the bases loaded with two outs. Brooks then hit a ball into center field which was snared on a diving play by Brandon Forrest for the final out of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.