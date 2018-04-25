HERMITAGE — Both Redbank Valley track and field teams made their annual trip to the 19th City of Hermitage Track and Field Invitational hosted by Hickory High School last Saturday with the boys finishing 14th out of 21 scoring teams and the girls finishing 17th out of 18 teams.
The highest finish came from Sam Hetrick’s runner-up finish in the high jump as he cleared 6 feet, 1 inch. George Junior’s Kyfeas Holmes won at 6 feet, 6 inches.
Also scoring with a top-eight finish was Keaton Kahle, who was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.48 seconds. He was part of the eighth-place 4x100 relay with Hetrick, and Chase and Hunter Wiles that finished in 46.7 seconds.
Other top-20 finishes for the Bulldogs:
— Declan Fricko tied for 12th in the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches).
— Austin Rupp was 15th in the javelin (130 feet, 8 inches).
— Tanner Kerle was 15th in the discus (113 feet, 11 inches).
— Cyle Bowser finished 18th in the triple jump (37 feet, 1/2 inch).
The Lady Bulldogs had three top-eight finishes, with Zoie Stewart finishing seventh in the javelin (108 feet, 10 inches) and Maddy Marshall tying for eighth (108 feet, 4 1/2 inches). Marshall also finished eighth in the discus at 101 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
Other top-20 finishes for the Lady Bulldogs:
— Elisabeth Hook tied for ninth in the triple jump (31 feet, 9 inches). She also finished 12th in the 100 dash.
— The 4x100 relay finished ninth in 55.66 seconds.
— Carley Shick was 10th in the 800 run (2:42.13) and 13th in the 400 dash (1:06.7).
— Paiton Rizzo was 12th in the triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches) and 14th in the long jump (14 feet, 5 1/4 inches).
— Kim Westover was 16th in the 800 (2:48.55).
— Hope Spence finished 17th in the pole vault (7 feet).
— Maddy Marshall added a 16th in the shot put (28 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and Grace Dougherty 17th in the discus (92 feet, 2 1/2 inches).
The Brookville boys and Hickory girls won team titles.
Both teams were scheduled to visit Cranberry Wednesday before Saturday’s Franklin Invitational. Next week, they host North Clarion and A-C Valley Tuesday and Thursday.
Union at
Kane Invitational
Both Union squads turned in four top-six scoring finishes at last Saturday’s Kane Invitational, led by two runner-up finishes. Tye Sapien was second in the 400 dash (54.83) and Quintin Weaver was second in the 800 run (2:10.1).
Weaver also added a sixth in the 1,600 run (5:07.59) while Nolan Cumberland was sixth in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) along with a seventh in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches).
Also for the Knights, Vinnie Gazzo was ninth in the 1,600 run (5:17.64). Mitchell Marsh was 11th in the 400 dash (59.75). Their 4x400 relay was seventh in 3:57.66.
For the Damsels, Hannah Atzeni was 12th in the long jump (13 feet, 2 inches), 15th in the 400 dash (1:13.55) and 17th in the 200 dash (31.24). Nora Mason was 13th in the 300 hurdles (1:00.4).
In last week’s other meets:
THURSDAY, April 19
RBV splits
with Clarion
At New Bethlehem, the hosts split their meet with visiting Clarion. The Lady Bulldogs notched an 88-61 win while the Bulldogs dropped an 82-68 decision.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1, winning eight events, including two of three relays, and getting sweeps in all three throwing events.
Carley Shick, Rhiannon Laughlin and Maddy Marshall were double-winners. Shick and Laughlin joined Emma Huffman and Kim Westover on the winning 4x800 relay (11:20.45) while Shick won the 400 dash (1:07.64) and Laughlin won the 1,600 run (6:35.45).
Marshall won the shot put (31 feet, 6 inches) and javelin with a career-best throw of 114 feet 7 inches. Zoie Stewart and Kianna Shreckengost finished behind Marshall in the shot put while Stewart and Karlee Wells were 2-3 behind her in the javelin.
Marshall also added a second in the discus behind Grace Dougherty (104 feet, 6 inches) with Stewart finishing third.
Also winning for the Lady Bulldogs were Elisabeth Robinson in the 3,200 run (15:24.7) and the 4x100 relay of Paiton Rizzo, Lexi Holt, Elisabeth Hook and Taylor King who finished in 56.87 seconds.
Hook and Rizzo were 2-3 in the 100 dash and triple jump while Madison Martinka and Sarah Hopper were 2-3 in the 100 hurdles. Josey Adams added a second in the 1,600 run while Brooke Eberle was runner-up in the high jump.
Hope Spence and Austin Kirkpatrick were 2-3 in the pole vault as were Megan Gourley and Brianna Minich in the 200 dash. Alaina Hook finished third in the 400 dash.
The Bulldogs (2-4) won five events against the Bobcats with Sam Hetrick clearing 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump and Travis Crawford clearing 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.
Hetrick added a third in the 200 dash.
The other wins came in the throws were Tanner Kerle, Logan Minich and Austin Rupp won. Kerle led a shot put sweep with a toss of 37 feet, 11 inches ahead of teammates Hunter Wiles and Minich. Minich then won the discus (120 feet, 3 inches) with a district-qualifying throw in another Bulldogs sweep that included Kerle and Anthony Baileys. Rupp won the javelin (135 feet, 5 inches) with Baileys finishing second.
Keaton Kahle placed second in both the 100 and 200 dashes while Cyle Bowser was second in the long jump and triple jump. Jeremy Troup finished second in the 3,200 run and third in the 1,600 run.
Bryce Morgan and Matt Hopper were 2-3 in the 400 dash with Hopper added a third in the long jump. Alex Carlson and Javen Brentzel were 2-3 in the 300 hurdles with Brentzel finishing second in the 100 hurdles. Adding thirds were Austin Sattely in the 800 run, Kyle Watkins in the 3,200 run and Declan Fricko in the high jump.
Both teams were set to run at Cranberry Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to the Franklin Invitational. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they host North Clarion and A-C Valley.
Karns City
sweeps Union
At Rimersburg, both Karns City squads swept the hosts with the boys winning 109-35 and the girls winning 125-20.
The Knights (0-4) got a double-win from Nolan Cumberland in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches). Also getting wins were Lucas Bowser in the javelin (112 feet, 5 inches), Quintin Weaver in the 3,200 run (11:59) and Tye Sapien in 1,600 run (5:22).
Coleman Buchanan was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles while Chase Kline added a second and third in the discus and javelin respectively. Hobie Minich was third in the shot put and discus.
The Damsels (0-4) managed six runner-up finishes in individual events as Sadyra Harris was second in the long jump and 800 run. Lainey Stockdill was runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Morgan Cumberland and Kenley Curran were second in the 110 hurdles and high jump respectively.
Both teams were scheduled to host Clarion Wednesday. Next week, there’s a home makeup meet Monday with North Clarion before visiting Clarion-Limestone Tuesday and Cranberry next Thursday.
