BROOKVILLE — Last May in the same place at the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick had a breakthrough performance in a third-place finish in the high jump.
Hetrick, then a freshman, cleared 6 feet in that meet. Last Saturday over the same bar at the DeMans Team Sports Invitational, he cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the title after a jump-off with another sophomore in Brookville’s Cameron Hooven.
Both finished at 6 feet, 2 inches, then both missed at 6 feet, 1 inch in a tiebreaker setup. In another jump at 6-2, Hetrick cleared the bar and Hooven did not.
That capped off a good day in great weather at the 20-team meet. Hetrick also made the 12-runner final in the 100-meter dash and placed 10th.
Also for the Bulldogs, returning state qualifier Keaton Kahle found himself in a duel in the 100 dash with Brookville’s Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek and wound up third behind those two in 11.39 seconds. Thrush was named the Clint Puller Memorial Award winner for the boys’ outstanding performer, setting a meet record with an 11.2 while helping the Raiders’ 4x100 break the meet record with a blistering time for 43.48 seconds.
Both Redbank Valley squads weren’t at full strength in numbers at the meet. The next highest finisher for the Bulldogs was Austin Rupp’s fifth-place finish in the javelin (135 feet).
The Bulldogs’ Declan Fricko had a breakthrough day in the high jump as well, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches to finish ninth. Austin Sattely was 11th in the 800 run (2:16.67).
Paiton Rizzo was the highest finisher for the Lady Bulldogs, placing fifth in the long jump (15 feet, 5 inches). She also reached the finals of the 12-runner 100 dash finals and placed 12th. Emily Gourley was sixth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Hope Spence was one of six vaulters clearing 7 feet in the pole vault, tying for seventh place.
In the throws, Maddy Marshall and Grace Dougherty finished seventh and eighth respectively in the discus (93 feet, 4 inches and 90 feet, 6 inches).
Marshall was 11th in the shot put while Carley Shick finished 12th in the 400 dash.
Both teams were scheduled to host Clarion Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to the Hickory Invitational. Next week, both teams travel to Cranberry Wednesday.
In last week’s other meets:
THURSDAY, April 12
Redbank Valley
splits with Moniteau
At New Bethlehem, the hosts split their decisions with visiting Moniteau as the Lady Bulldogs won 88-62 and the Bulldogs lost to the Warriors, 95-54.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-1) won 12 events with Carley Shick leading the way with a quadruple-win performance. She won the 400 dash (1:08.66) and 800 run (2:52.11) while running legs on the winning 4x800 (11:23.92) and 4x400 (4:52.71) relays.
Shick joined Kim Westover, Rhiannon Laughlin and Emma Huffman on the 4x800 and Taylor King, Lexi Holt and Emily Gourley on the 4x400 relay.
Elizabeth Hook won three events, including the 100 dash (13.59) and triple jump (33 feet, 2 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (54.89) with Paiton Rizzo, Holt and King.
Rizzo and Hook finished 1-2 in the long jump with Rizzo going 15 feet, 1 1/2 inches for the win. Rizzo added a second behind Hook in the triple jump.
Also winning for the Lady Bulldogs were Madison Martinka in the 100 hurdles (18.8), Laughlin in the 1,600 run (6:44.93), Brooke Eberle in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Maddy Marshall in the discus (103 feet, 8 inches).
Westover was second in the 800 run, Marshall and Grace Dougherty were runner-up in the javelin and discus while Marshall was second in the shot put. Gourley was second in the high jump.
Adding thirds were Megan Gourley in the 100 hurdles, King in the 100 dash, Elisabeth Robinson in the 1,600 and 3,200, Hope Spence in the pole vault and Zoie Stewart in the javelin.
The Bulldogs (2-3) won five events with Sam Hetrick and Keaton Kahle and doubling. Both ran on the 4x100 relay (48.27) with Hunter and Chase Wiles. Hetrick won the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and finished second in the 100 dash while Kahle won the 100 dash (11.22) and finished second in the 200 and 400 dashes.
Declan Fricko won the 3,200 run (12:23.6), finished second in the 1,600 and added a third in the high jump.
Austin Rupp won the javelin (136 feet, 2 inches) just ahead of runner-up and teammate Anthony Baileys.
Also for the Bulldogs, Cyle Bowser and Travis Crawford were runner-up in the triple jump and pole vault, and Austin Sattely was second in the 800 run. Clint Thurston was third in the 100 dash as was Matt Hopper in the long jump.
Union swept at Keystone
At Knox, both Union track and field teams dropped decisions to host Keystone last Thursday, the boys losing 88-58 and the girls losing 126-24.
Quintin Weaver was a triple-winner for the Knights, taking the 800- (2:11) and 1,600-meter runs while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:56) with Mitchell Marsh, Tye Sapien and Luke Bowser.
Bowser, Coleman Buchanan and Nolan Cumberland were double-winners. Bowser won the 100 dash (12.81) while Buchanan won the 110 and 300 hurdles (22.49 and 56:77), and Cumberland won the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).
Bowser added a second in the 200 dash, Marsh finished second in the 100 dash as did Sapien in the 400. Hobie Minick and Chase Kline were second in the shot put and javelin while Kline added two thirds in the shot put and discus. Gabe Rupert was third in the pole vault.
The Damsels got two wins from Sadyra Harris in the 800 run (2:52) and Hannah Atzeni in the long jump (13 feet, 10 3/4 inches). Harris added a second in the long jump and third in the 100 dash. Frankee Remmick finished second in the javelin and third in the shot put while Lainey Stockdill was second in the 3,200 run and third in the 1,600 run. Chloe Wiant was third in the 100 hurdles and Nora Mason finished third in the 300 hurdles.
Both teams were scheduled to host Karns City Wednesday. Next Wednesday, both teams host Clarion.
