NEW BETHLEHEM — Hosting North Clarion in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet on a perfect weather day Tuesday, the Redbank Valley track and field teams earned a split decision.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 7-1 with a 97-48 win while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-6 with an 85-65 win.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at home against A-C Valley before their final dual meet next Tuesday at Karns City. The annual Redbank Valley Invitational is next Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs won 11 events, including all three relays. Paiton Rizzo, Haley Minich and Carley Shick were triple winners.
Rizzo and Minich joined Lexi Holt and Elisabeth Hook on the 4x100 relay (53.86). Rizzo won the long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (31 feet, 3 inches) while Minich won the 200 dash (28.88) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (5:36.2) with Emily Gourley, Shick and Holt. Shick added a win in the 400 dash (1:05.38).
Gourley won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) while Hook added a win in the 100 dash (13.51).
The 4x800 relay of Shick, Emma Huffman, Rhiannon Laughlin was also victorious in 11:26.63. Laughlin won the 1,600 run (6:22.63) and Huffman won the 800 run (2:48.63).
Keaton Kahle and Logan Minich were double winners for the Bulldogs. Kahle won the 100 (11.16) and 200 (23.53) dashes while Minich took the shot put (40 feet, 4 inches) and discus (118 feet, 7 inches).
Sam Hetrick, on the short list of high jump district contenders, cleared a career-best 6 feet, 2 inches to win.
Also adding a win for the Bulldogs was Travis Crawford in the pole vault (10 feet).
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L sweeps Union
At the C-L Sports Complex in Strattanville, both Union teams dropped lopsided matchups to the hosts. The Knights lost, 117-32, while the Damsels fell, 108-42.
Both teams are 0-7 going into Thursday’s meet at Cranberry. Next week, they host A-C Valley Tuesday before heading to the Redbank Valley Invitational next Thursday.
For the Knights, Tye Sapien was a double-winner. He won the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:53) with Vinnie Gazzo, Quintin Weaver and Luke Bowser. Nolan Cumberland won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).
The Damsels won three events as Lainey Stockdill won the 1,600 run (6:50), Sadyra Harris won the 800 run (2:48.3) and Cassie Austin won the discus (67 feet, 1/2 inch).
In other meets:
MONDAY, April 30
North Clarion
sweeps Union
At Rimersburg, both Union squads lost to North Clarion, the boys 118-31 and the girls 106-41.
For the Knights, Tye Sapien, Quintin Weaver and Nolan Cumberland won events. Sapien won the 400 dash (56.0), Weaver the 800 run (2:10) and Cumberland in the pole vault. All three added seconds in the long jump for Sapien, 1,600 run for Weaver and high jump for Cumberland.
Coleman Buchanan was second in the 300 hurdles while Tyler Gathers was runner-up in the discus.
Sadyra Harris won two of the four events won by the Damsels, taking the 100 dash (14.5) and 800 run (2:50). Lainey Stockdill won the pole vault (7 feet) and Hannah Atzeni won the long jump (13 feet, 10 inches).
Stockdill added a second in the 3,200 run while Atzeni was second in the 200 dash. Nora Mason finished second in the 300 hurdles and Kenley Curran was second in the high jump.
SATURDAY, April 28
RBV runs at
Franklin Invitational
Returning state qualifier Emily Gourley won the high jump title at last Saturday’s 19-team Franklin Invitational.
Gourley and Mercer’s Merrick Morneweck both cleared 4 feet, 9 inches, but Gourley had fewer misses and won the event via the tiebreaker.
Other top-six scoring finishes for the Lady Bulldogs included a runner-up finish by the 4x100 relay of Paiton Rizzo, Lexi Holt, Elisabeth Hook and Haley Minich. The foursome finished in 55.62 seconds behind winner Meadville’s time of 54.19 seconds.
Rizzo was fourth in the long jump (14 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and triple jump (32 feet, 1/2 inch) while Hook placed third in the 100 dash (13.96) and fifth in the triple jump (30 feet, 5 1/2 inches). On the track, Minich was fourth in the 200 dash (29.94), Rhiannon Laughlin was fifth in the 3,200 run (14:17.65) and Kim Westover was sixth in the 800 run (2:48.66).
In the throws, Maddy Marshall placed in all three events, including fourth in the shot put (29 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and javelin (102 feet, 9 inches), and sixth in the discus (91 feet, 5 inches).
For the Bulldogs, Keaton Kahle was runner-up in the 100 dash (11.61), finishing behind Oil City’s Christian Cole (11.45) at the line.
Two other athletes turned in top-six scoring finishes as Sam Hetrick cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to finish third and Anthony Baileys was fifth in the javelin (123 feet).
The 4x800 relay of Declan and Owen Fricko, Jeremy Troup and Austin Sattely just missed a top-six, placing seventh in 9:37.35. Declan Fricko was eighth in the high jump. Baileys was 10th in the discus.
WEDNESDAY, April 25
RBV splits with Cranberry
At Seneca, the Lady Bulldogs got a 99-49 win while the Bulldogs dropped a close 76-74 decision.
For the girls, Paiton Rizzo was a quadruple winner, taking the 100 hurdles (18.8), long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) and triple jump (31 feet, 4 1/2 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (54.6) with Lexi Holt, Haley Minich and Elisabeth Hook.
Minich was a triple-winner, taking the 200 dash (28.8) and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Holt, Shick and Emily Gourley. Shick won the 400 dash (1:07.5) while Gourley added a win in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches).
Maddy Marshall doubled in the javelin (102 feet) and shot put (28 feet, 10 1/2 feet). Hope Spence won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) and Karlee Wells won the discus (91 feet, 2 inches).
For the boys, Keaton Kahle and Sam Hetrick were both triple-winners. Kahle won the 100 dash (11.4) and ran legs on both the winning 4x100 (46.3) and 4x400 (5:10) relays. He joined Hetrick, and Hunter and Chase Wiles on the 4x100 and Travis Crawford, Austin Sattely and Justin Ferringer on the 4x400 relay.
Hetrick added wins in the 200 dash (24.3) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
Logan Minich won the discus (101 feet, 5 inches) and Austin Rupp won the pole vault (8 feet).
Clarion sweeps Union
Both Union teams lost decisions to visiting Clarion last week, the boys 109-47 and the girls 98-42.
For the Knights, Nolan Cumberland was a double-winner in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches). Lucas Bowser won the javelin (110 feet, 7 inches).
Chase Kline turned in two seconds in the discus and javelin while Mitchell Marsh was runner-up in the 100 and 200 dashes. Quintin Weaver finished second in the 1,600 run while Coleman Buchanan was second in the 110 hurdles.
The Damsels won three events with Sadyra Harris in the 1,600 run (6:17), Emma Pritchard in the shot put (23 feet, 11 inches) and Marli Hawk in the discus (68 feet, 8 inches).
Picking up seconds were Hawk in the javelin and Harris in the 800 run, Morgan Cumberland in the 100 hurdles, McCayla Deitz in the 100 dash, Nora Mason in the 300 hurdles, Hannah Atzeni in the 200 dash and Cassie Austin in the discus.
