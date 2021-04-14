STRATTANVILLE — Getting triple-win days from Ashton Kahle, Joe Mansfield and Marquese Gardlock for the boys, and double wins from Claire Clouse, Ryley Pago and Ryleigh Smathers for the girls, both Redbank Valley track and field teams notched wins at Clarion-Limestone Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs won 84-61 to improve to 2-0-1 while the Lady Bulldogs won 91-59 to keep their record perfect at 3-0.
Both teams host Moniteau Thursday before Saturday’s Mini-Meet at Union with Keystone, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney starting at 10 a.m.
Next Thursday, Redbank Valley travels to Johnsonburg.
For the Lady Bulldogs Clouse, won the 100-meter dash (13.4) and ran legs on the winning 4x400 (5:03) and 4x800 (12:21) relay. Clouse, Smathers and Pago were on the 4x400 with Katie Davis while Smathers, Quinn Fricko, Emma Huffman and Lilli Barnett were on the 4x800 relay.
Page won the 100 hurdles (19.1) while other wins came from Allie Shoemaker in the 200 dash (30.3), Madison Foringer in the shot put (24-10), Brooklyn Edmonds in the discus (91 feet, 4 inches), Lilli Shaffer in the javelin (98 feet, 3 inches), Reagen Beamer in the triple jump (30 feet, 11 inches) and Claire Henry in the pole vault (7 feet).
The Bulldogs’ freshman Kahle won both the 100 (11.8) and 200 (24.4) dashes while running with Landon Pence, Nick Moore and Mansfield on the winning 4x100 relay (46.1).
Mansfield added wins in the long jump (19 feet, 4 1/4 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 7 inches). Gardlock won the 100 hurdles (21.2), 300 hurdles (47.2) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
Other Bulldogs wins came from Brayden Delp in the shot put (42 feet, 4 inches), Kolby Barrett in the discus (115 feet, 6 inches) and Trenten Rupp in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).
In Tuesday’s other meet:
Union swept by Moniteau
At Rimersburg, both Union squads lost lopsided decisions to Moniteau, 105-45 for the boys and 104-43 for the girls.
The Damsels got a double-win effort from Evie Bliss, who won the javelin (84 feet, 1 inch) and long jump (13 feet, 9 inches) while finishing second in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Kennedy Vogle won the 400 dash (1:08.62) while Dominika Logue won the discus (84 feet, 8 inches) and finished second in the shot put and javelin.
Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 3 inches to win the high jump for the Knights. He was also second in the long jump.
Dawson Camper won the shot put (42 feet, 1/2 inch) and finished second in the discus and 200 dash while Payton Johnston won the 1,600 run (5:19) and was second in the triple jump.
The Knights visit Keystone Thursday before hosting a six-team meet on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The other schools traveling to Union are Keystone, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney.
In last week’s meets:
WEDNESDAY, April 7
Redbank Valley 1-0-1
at Keystone
At Knox, visiting Redbank Valley ran to a 75-75 tie in the boys’ meet while the girls notched an easy 102-43 win over the hosts.
Claire Clouse was a triple winner for the Lady Bulldogs. She won the 100 dash (13.65) and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays, with Reagen Beamer, Ember Hetrick and Katie Davis on the 4x100 (54.8), and Ryley Pago, Davis and Ryleigh Smathers on the 4x400 (5:24).
That accounted for three of the 14 firsts out of 18 events for the Lady Bulldogs. Beamer added a win in the long jump (14 feet, 10 inches) and Hetrick won the 200 dash (29.7).
Smathers was on the winning 4x800 relay (13:07) with Quinn Fricko, Lilli Barnett and Emma Huffman. Barnett won the 1,600 run (7:23), Fricko took the 3,200 (16:27) and Huffman won the 800 (2:56).
In the throws, Madison Foringer won the shot put (28 feet, 5 inches), Brooklyn Edmonds won the discus (86 feet, 6 inches), Lilli Shaffer won the javelin (93 feet, 8 inches), Alivia Huffman won the high jump (4 feet, 5 inches) and McKenna Rankin won the pole vault (7 feet).
In a rare tie affair on the boys’ side, Keystone outpointed the Bulldogs 62-25 in track events, but the Bulldogs held an 50-13 edge elsewhere.
Ashton Kahle, Joe Mansfield, Landon Pence and Cam Wagner were double winners for the Bulldogs. Kahle, Mansfield and Pence joined Nick Moore on the winning 4x100 relay (47.0) with Kahle adding a win in the 100 dash (11.39). Mansfield won the triple jump (39 feet, 10 inches), Pence won the long jump (18 feet, 10 inches) and Wagner won the shot put (41 feet, 5 inches) and discus (125 feet, 8 inches).
Also winning for the Bulldogs were Colton Shick in the javelin (124 feet, 1 inch), Marquese Gardlock in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and Trenten Rupp in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).
Union runs North
Clarion/Clarion
At home against the newly combined North Clarion and Clarion team, both Union squads dropped decisions, the boys in a closs 77-68 matchup and 102.5-45.5 for the girls.
Hayden Smith and Doug Huffman were a triple winners for the Knights, Smith taking firsts in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (18 feet, 10 inches) and Huffman winning the 110 (16.56) and 300 hurdles (46.53). The two combined with Skylar Roxbury and Sam Morganti to win the 4x400 relay in 4:24.
Morganti won the 400 dash (58.0) while Payton Johnston doubled in the 1,600 run (5:20) and triple jump (33 feet, 6 1/2 inches). In the throws, Dawson Camper won the shot put (44 feet, 1 inch) and javelin (121 feet, 7 inches).
The Damsels got a double-win day from Evie Bliss, who won the 300 hurdles (58.47) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (58.14) with Alli Conner, Hailey Theuret and Alayna Ford.
Also winning were Taylor Shick in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), Kennedy Vogle in the long jump (12 feet, 11 inches) and Dominika Logue in the javelin (81 feet, 1 inch).