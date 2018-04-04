NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley track and field teams, in their second meet in three days to open the season, swept visiting Union last Wednesday.
It was the season-opener for both Union teams, who were out-gunned as the Bulldogs won 111-37 and the Lady Bulldogs won 125-24.
Both teams were scheduled to run Wednesday, Redbank Valley at Keystone and Union at home against North Clarion.
Next week, both teams run on Tuesday, Redbank Valley traveling to Clarion-Limestone and Union hosting Moniteau.
Last week, the Bulldogs won 12 events and swept the top three scoring places in seven of those with just one of the relays — the 4x400-meter — being contested.
Just using the one winning relay, the Bulldogs got a triple-win day from Keaton Kahle. He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.87 and 24.53 seconds and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay with Hunter Wiles, Austin Sattely and Bryce Morgan, who won in 3:57.
In the field, the Bulldogs got double-wins from Cyle Bowser in the long and triple jumps (17 feet, 1 1/2 inches and 35 feet, 1/2 inch) and Logan Minich in the discus (101 feet, 2 inches) and shot put (36 feet, 2 inches).
Also winning for the Bulldogs were Justin Ferringer in the 110 hurdles (20.88), Chase Whiles in the 300 hurdles (56.84), Jeremy Troup in the 3,200 run (12:27.16), Sam Hetrick in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and Anthony Baileys in the javelin (132 feet, 2 inches).
Several other Bulldogs scored. Ferringer and Alex Carlson finished off a sweep of the 300 hurdles behind Chase Wiles. Javin Brentzel and Hunter Wiles helped Kahle sweep the 100 dash as did Hetrick and Morgan behind Kahle in the 200 dash. Also on the track, Kyle Watkins and Ethan Reichard were 2-4 behind Troup in the 3,200 run.
Declan Fricko and Troup were 2-3 in the 1,600 run, Morgan finished third in the 400 dash, and Sattely was second in the 800 run
In the field, Matt Hopper and Chase Wiles finished behind Bowser to sweep the long jump while Hunter Wiles and Travis Crawford were 2-3 behind Minich in the shot put sweep.
Crawford and Quinlan Griffin finished second and third in the pole vault. Fricko was second in the triple jump and third in the high jump. Baileys was second in the discus and Austin Rupp was second in the javelin.
Union got a double-win from Quintin Weaver in the 800 (2:18.78) and 1,600 (4:59.07) runs. Tye Sapien won the 400 dash (56.4) and finished third in the 800. Nolan Cumberland cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault while finishing second in the high jump.
Also for the Knights, Chase Kline was third in the discus and javelin, Luke Bowser was runner-up in the 110 hurdles and Mitchell Marsh finished second in the 400 dash.
The Lady Bulldogs won all but two of the 18 events, including three uncontested relays. Among the other 15 events, 12 different athletes won with Elisabeth Robinson and Paiton Rizzo each doubling.
Robinson won the 1,600 (6:50.67) and 3,200 (15:12.11) while Rizzo took the long (14 feet, 7 inches) and triple (30 feet, 2 inches) jumps.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, other wins came from Madison Martinka in the 100 hurdles (19.76), Elizabeth Hook in the 100 dash (14.42), Carley Shick in the 400 dash (1:10.59), Haley Minich in the 200 dash (30.38), Hope Spence in the pole vault (6 feet), Emily Gourley in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), Zoey Troup in the discus (87 feet, 5 inches), Maddy Marshall in the shot put (31 feet, 10 inches) and Zoie Stewart in the javelin (111 feet).
Redbank Valley swept the 100 dash with Rizzo and Minich finishing behind Hook. Emma Huffman and Josey Adams completed a sweep in the 1,600 with Lexi Holt and Kelsie Elmer finishing 2-3 behind Shick in the 400 dash.
Also on the track, Huffman and Shick were 2-3 in the 300 hurdles while Hook was runner-up in the 200 dash.
In the field, Kianna Shreckengost and Austin Kirkpatrick completed the pole vault sweep with Spence. Hook added a second in the triple jump while Megan Gourley and Taylor King finished 2-3 behind Rizzo to sweep the long jump.
In the throws, Marshall and Grace Dougherty were 2-3 behind Troup in the discus. Katelyn Young was third in the shot put while Karlee Wells was second in the javelin.
For the Damsels, Sadyra Harris won the 800 run (2:53.4) and finished second in the high jump. Nora Mason won the 300 hurdles (1:01.32) and added a third in the high jump.
Frankee Remmick finished second in the shot put and third in the javelin while Lainey Stockdill was second in the 3,200 run, Chloe Wiant was third in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Atzeni finished third in the 200 dash and Ayanna Ruffer added a third in the triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.