STRATTANVILLE — Both Union track and field teams took on Karns City and host Clarion-Limestone in a tri-meet Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.
However, both teams, with low numbers continued to struggle in the scoring department as they remained winless with losses to both teams. The Knights lost to the hosts (90-55) and Karns City (105-44). The Damsels did the same with losses to C-L (91.5-55.5) and Karns City (105-40).
For the Knights, Doug Huffman was an overall winner in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in 16.1 and 43.2 seconds respectively. Dawson Camper won the 200 dash (24.5) and Hayden Smith took the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
The Damsels got a double-win from Dominika Logue in the shot put (29 feet, 5 inches) and discus (89 feet, 6 inches).
Kennedy Vogle won the 400 dash (1:10.1).
Both Union squads run at the Redbank Valley meet this Saturday before next Thursday’s trip to Cranberry.
In other action:
SATURDAY, April 24
Union’s Smith breaks
high jump mark
Talk about a promising future for Union Knights freshman high jumper Hayden Smith. One month into his rookie season, Smith now owns the school high jump record that had stood for 36 years.
In last Saturday’s five-team meet at home with Keystone, Brookville, North Clarion/Clarion and Otto-Eldred, Smith broke the 1985 mark of 6 foot, 4 inches by Eric Buzard when he cleared the bar at 6 feet, 5 inches.
It was one of his two wins and four from Union in all as Smith won the long jump (18 feet, 11 inches), Dawson Camper won the shot put (43 feet, 6 inches) and Evie Bliss won the javelin (77 feet, 2 inches) for the girls.
Also for the Knights, Camper added a fourth in the javelin while one the track Doug Huffman was runner-up in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Payton Johnston was second behind Smith the high jump and finished fifth in the 1,600 run. Sam Morganti was second in the 400 dash while Skylar Roxbury was fifth in the 100 dash.
Zander Laughlin finished fifth in the discus.
For the girls, Dominika Logue was second in the javelin, and third in the shot put and discus. Abi Gruver was fifth in the discus while Maggie Minick and Grace Kindel were fifth and sixth in the javelin.
Redbank Valley runs at Punxsutawney
Both teams headed to a five-team meet with the hosts, Clarion-Limestone, Johnsonburg and DuBois Central Catholic and brought home three first-place finishes.
The Lady Bulldogs got wins from Claire Henry in the pole vault (9 feet) and Lilli Shaffer in the javelin (103 feet, 10 inches). The Bulldogs’ Cam Wagner won the discus with a toss of 139 feet, 9 inches.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Madison Foringer was third in the discus and sixth in the shot put while Brooklyn Edmonds was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put.
Reagen Beamer finished second in the triple jump while MacKenna Rankin was third in the pole vault.
On the track, Claire Clouse was third in the 100 dash Quinn Fricko finished fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600 runs.
Alexandra Shoemaker finished fourth in the 200 dash and seventh in the 100 dash. Ryleigh Smathers wound up fourth in the 400 dash with Lilli Barnett taking fifth in the 800. Ryley Page finished sixth in the 100 hurdles.
For the Bulldogs, Kade Minnick finished second in the discus while Jack Shaffer was fourth in the javelin and sixth in the discus. Ashton Kahle was fourth in the 100 dash.
Both teams were scheduled to visit Cranberry Wednesday before Saturday’s meet at home with Union, Clarion-Limestone and Punxsutawney starting at 10 a.m.