NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley High School’s seventh-and-eighth grade physical education classes finished up a unit dedicated to track and field.
Following the recent Redbank Valley Invitational, the junior high classes combined for their own meet, getting a chance to break any previous records from the past 16 years of the program.
Athletes compete within their own grade levels in their choice of 12 different events.
This year’s record-holders:
Boys
Mason Clouse — 7th grade high jump (5 feet, 1 inch).
Ashton Kahle — 7th grade 100-meter dash (12.25).
Owen Harmon — Tied-8th grade 800 run (2:36).
Nick Moore — 8th grade 100 dash (11.85) and 200 dash (26.2).
Cam Wagner — 8th grade discus (134 feet, 4 inches) and 8th grade shot put (42 feet, 2 inches).
Girls
Alexandra Shoemaker — 7th grade 400 dash (1:10.4).
Alivia Huffman — 8th grade shot put (37 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and tied 8th grade high jump (4 feet, 6 inches).