KARNS CITY — In the final dual meet of the season, both Redbank Valley track and field teams dropped decisions at Karns City Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs lost, 86-64, to finish their dual meet schedule at 3-7 while the Lady Bulldogs were edged, 81-69, and finished the year at 8-2.
Both teams host the annual Redbank Valley Invitational Thursday starting at 3 p.m. to conclude the regular-season schedule. The District 9 Class 2A Championships are May 18 at Brookville Area High School.
The Lady Bulldogs won eight events, led by Paiton Rizzo’s record-breaking day. She broke the team’s triple jump record, previously held by teammate Elisabeth Hook from earlier this year at 33 feet, 2 inches, by going 34 feet, 7 inches. She came into the year as the record-holder at 32 feet, 1/2 inch before Hook bested that mark.
Rizzo was a quadruple winner, taking the 100-meter hurdles (18.0) and long jump (15 feet, 8 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.2) with Hook, Haley Minich and Taylor King.
Finishing second, the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay of Hook, Minich, Emily Gourley and Carley Shick still qualified for districts.
Gourley added a win in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) while Maddy Marshall won the shot put (32 feet, 5 inches), Zoie Stewart the javelin (110 feet, 8 inches) and Hope Spence the pole vault (7 feet).
For the Bulldogs, Keaton Kahle doubled in the 100 dash (11.2) and 200 dash (23.3) while Declan Fricko won the 1,600 run (5:22.9). Cyle Bowser won the triple jump (37 feet, 5 1/2 inches), Sam Hetrick won the high jump (6 feet) and Travis Crawford (8 feet).
In Tuesday’s other meet:
A-C Valley sweeps Union
At Rimersburg, both Union teams wrapped up their dual meet season with losses to visiting A-C Valley. The boys lost 79-67 while the girls fell, 116-30
Luke Bowser was a triple-winner while Tye Sapien, Vinnie Gazzo, Quintin Weaver and Nolan Cumberland were double-winners for the Knights (0-8).
Gazzo, Bowser, Weaver and Sapien won the 4x400 (3:52) while Bowser added wins in the shot put (36 feet, 2 inches) and javelin (110 feet, 5 inches). Gazzo won the 3,200 run (13:59), Weaver won the 800 run (2:11.1), Sapien won the 400 dash (54.7), and Cumberland won the pole vault and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
Adding seconds were Gazzo in the 1,600, Bowser in the 200 dash, Lucas Bowser in the discus and javelin, Sapien in the long jump, Weaver in the triple jump and Mitchell Marsh in the 100 dash.
Lainey Stockdill and Cassie Austin won for the Damsels, Stockdill in the pole vault and Austin the discus (76 feet, 3 inches).
Stockdtill added seconds in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs while Hannah Atzeni was second in the 200 dash and long jump, and Sadyra Harris finished second in the 800 run.
Last Thursday’s meet at Cranberry was canceled due to weather.
Both teams head to Thursday’s annual Redbank Valley Invitational for their final regular-season event.
In last week’s meets:
SATURDAY, May 5
Union runs at Oil Country
Invite
At Oil City, four Union athletes participated in the 30th Oil Country Invitational.
For the Knights, Quintin Weaver was eighth in the 1,600 run (5:41.13) and 11th in the 800 run (2:10.85). Mitchell Marsh was 22nd in the 400 dash (59.99), 26th in the 200 dash (25.83) and 29th in the 100 dash (12.52).
Sadyra Harris was 13th in the 800 run (2:46.15), 16th in the 1,600 run (6:11.38) and 26th in the 100 dash (14.54). Hannah Atzeni was 19th in the 400 dash (1:11.65), 27th in the 100 dash (14.6) and 28th in the 200 dash (30.43).
The Brookville boys and Lakeview girls won team titles.
THURSDAY, May 3
Redbank Valley sweeps ACV
At home, both teams notched wins against visiting A-C Valley. The Bulldogs won, 99-46, while the Lady Bulldogs won, 90-60.
For the Bulldogs, Keaton Kahle was a quadruple winner, taking the 100 and 200 dashes (11.66 and 24.59) while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. He joined Sam Hetrick, and Hunter and Chase Wiles on the 4x100 (47.68), and Austin Sattely, Declan Fricko and Travis Crawford on the 4x400 (3:57.61).
Crawford was a triple-winner, adding wins in the 400 dash (57.83) and pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches). Hetrick added a win in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.
Logan Minich was a double-winner in the throws, with wins in the shot put (39 feet, 7 inches) and discus with a personal-best throw by six feet with a throw of 125 feet, 9 inches.
Other wins for the Bulldogs came from Jeremy Troup in the 3,200 (12:23.98) and Austin Rupp in the javelin (134 feet, 1 inch).
Hunter Wiles and Tanner Kerle completed the sweep in the shot put, finishing 2-3 behind Minich, while Justin Ferringer and Trenten Rupp were 2-3 behind Crawford in the pole vault.
Adding seconds were Matt Hopper in the triple jump, Chase Wiles in the long jump, Declan Fricko in the high jump, Kyle Watkins in the 3,200, Owen Fricko in the 800, Troup in the 1,600, Anthony Baileys in the javelin and Aiden Gardner in the discus.
The Lady Bulldogs won 10 events, getting a triple-win day from Rhiannon Laughlin. She took the 1,600 and 3,200 runs (6:17.41 and 14:47.29), and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (12:20.65) with Kim Westover, Emma Huffman and Carley Shick.
Paiton Rizzo won the long jump (15 feet, 5 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.69) with Taylor King, Haley Minich and Elisabeth Hook. Maddy Marshall won the shot put (39 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and discus (107 feet, 9 inches) and was part of a javelin sweep with a runner-up finish behind teammate Zoie Stewart, who threw a career-best 120 feet, 11 inches to win. Karlee Wells was third.
Also winning were Emily Gourley in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Hope Spence in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches).
Grace Dougherty and King were 2-3 in the discus behind Marshall to complete a sweep. Adding seconds were Hook in the 100 dash and triple jump, Maggie Rankin in the pole vault, Brooke Eberle in the high jump, Minich in the 200 dash, Westover in the 800 run, Shick in the 400 dash and Elisabeth Robinson in the 1,600 run.
