STRATTANVILLE — Redbank Valley’s track and field teams earned a split with Clarion-Limestone Tuesday at the C-L Sports Complex.
The Lady Bulldogs improved their dual meet record to 3-1 with a 97-53 win while the Bulldogs fell to 2-2 with an 82-68 loss to the Lions.
Carley Shick followed up last Thursday’s four-win day with a triple-win performance against C-L. She won the 400-meter dash (1:08) while running legs on the winning 4x800 relay (11:34) and 4x400 relay (4:47). She joined Kim Westover, Emma Huffman and Rhiannon Laughlin on the 4x800 and Emily Gourley, Lexi Holt and Haley Minich on the 4x400.
Gourley, Laughlin, Elizabeth Hook and Maddy Marshall were double-winners. Gourley added a win in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) while Laughlin won the 3,200 run (14:56). Hook won the 100 dash (13.7) and triple jump (31 feet, 5 inches), and Marshall won the shot put (29 feet) and discus (82 feet, 1 inch).
Also winning for the Lady Bulldogs were Madison Martinka in the 100 hurdles (18.7), Elisabeth Robinson i the 1,600 run (6:43), Zoie Stewart in the javelin (99 feet, 9 inches) and Paiton Rizzo in the long jump (14 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
The Bulldogs got a triple-win day from Keaton Kahle. He ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:09) with Travis Crawford, Austin Sattely and Hunter Wiles, and won both the 100 and 200 dashes (11.1 and 23.3) with solid times.
Crawford won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet. Sam Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump and the 4x800 relay was also victorious as the foursome of Declan and Owen Fricko, Jeremy Troup and Sattely finished in 9:36.
Both Redbank Valley squads head to Saturday’s DeMans Invitational in Brookville before next Wednesday’s home meet with Clarion.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
Moniteau sweeps Union
At Rimersburg, both Union squads dropped decisions to visiting Moniteau. The Knights lost, 120-29, while the girls fell, 128-22.
The Knights got two wins from Luke Bowser in the 100 dash (12.3) and Nolan Cumberland in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches). Bowser added a second in the 200 dash as did Quintin Weaver in the 800 and 1,600 runs, and Chase Kline in the javelin.
Hannah Atzeni and Sadyra Harris were winners for the Damsels. Atzeni won the 400 dash (1:15.7) while Harris won the 800 run (2:48) while adding seconds in the 100 dash and long jump. Frankee Remmick was second in the javelin.
Both teams travel to Keystone Thursday.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, April 5
RBV splits with Keystone
At New Bethlehem in a meet originally scheduled at Keystone and moved from Wednesday, Redbank Valley split its matchup with the boys winning, 90-59, and the girls dropping a tight 76-74 decision.
In the Bulldogs’ win, Keaton Kahle was a quadruple-winner, taking the 100 (11.56, district-qualifying) and 200 (24.1) dashes and running legs on two winning relays, the unopposed 4x100 (49.19) with Hunter and Chase Wiles and Sam Hetrick and the 4x400 relay (4:14.86) with Hunter Wiles, Austin Sattely and Cyle Bowser.
The Bulldogs won nine events overall with two sweeps. Also winning were Logan Minich won the shot put (37 feet, 11 inches), Tanner Kerle led a sweep of the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 4 inches, Austin Rupp won the javelin (132 feet, 9 inches), Travis Crawford cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault and Sam Hetrick cleared 5 feet, 6 inches to take the high jump.
Declan Fricko turned in two seconds in the 1,600 run and high jump, Justin Ferringer was second in the 110 hurdles and pole vault, Minich and Anthony Baileys were 2-3 in the discus with Baileys finishing second in the javelin.
The Lady Bulldogs won nine events, getting a quadruple-win effort from Carley Shick, who won the 400 dash (1:09.7) and 800 run (2:57.9) while running legs on the 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay. She joined Kim Westover, Josey Adams and Emma Huffman on the 4x800 (14:01) and Emily Gourley, Haley Minich and Lexi Holt on the 4x400.
Elizabeth Hook doubled in the triple jump (31 feet, 5 inches) and long jump (13 feet, 5 inches). Karlee Wells won the discus (80 feet, 11 inches), Megan Gourley won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Madison Martinka won the 100 hurdles (19.77).
Also for the Lady Bulldogs picking up seconds, were Paiton Rizzo in the triple jump, Taylor King in the long jump, Kianna Shreckengost in the shot put, Frankie Dinger in the discus, and Rhiannon Laughlin in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
