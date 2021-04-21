RIMERSBURG — Hosting a four-team “mini” meet last Saturday, the Union track and field teams took on Redbank Valley, DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney.
While complete results are not available, here are some results from Union and Redbank Valley:
— The Redbank Valley boys won four events as Ashton Kahle took the 100-meter dash (11.71), Cam Wagner won the discus (140 feet), Braydon Delp won the shot put (41 feet, 4 inches) and Joe Mansfield won the long jump (20 feet, 7 inches).
— For the Lady Bulldogs, Ryley Pago was second in the 100 hurdles and Quinn Fricko was third in the 1,600 run.
— Both Union 4x100 relays were victorious as Sam Morganti, Doug Huffman, Hayden Smith and Skylar Roxbury combined to win in 48.3 seconds. The Damsels foursome of Kennedy Vogle, Hailey Theuret, Alayna Ford and Evie Bliss won in 57.28 seconds. Theuret was second in the 200 dash.
— The Knights’ Smith won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Roxbury and Morganti were second in the 200 and 400 dashes respectively while Huffman was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.
Both teams were scheduled to run this week, Union hosting Karns City Wednesday and Redbank Valley visiting Johnsonburg Thursday.
Saturday, Redbank Valley travels to a mini-meet at Punxsutawney while Union hosts another meet, this time with Brookville, Otto-Eldred, Keystone and North Clarion/Clarion.
Union is then off until May 1 at the Redbank Valley mini-meet. Redbank Valley visits Cranberry next Wednesday.
In last week’s action:
WEDNESDAY, April 14
Moniteau sweeps
Redbank Valley
At home against visiting Moniteau, both Redbank Valley squads hung losses, 88-62 for the boys and 89-61 for the girls.
The Bulldogs won five events as Cam Wagner won the discus (148 feet) and finished second in the shot put behind teammate Brayden Delp, who won with a toss of 41 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Levi Shick won the 1,600 run (5:39.43) and Trenten Rupp won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
Claire Clouse was a triple winner for the Lady Bulldogs, taking the 100 (13.58) and 200 (29.45) dashes and running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (55.78) with Reagen Beamer, Alexandra Shoemaker and Katie Davis.
Also winning for the Lady Bulldogs were Brooklyn Edmonds in the discus (94 feet, 9 inches), Lilli Shaffer in the javelin (102 feet, 4 inches), Beamer in the long jump (14 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and Claire Henry in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Alivia Huffman finished second in the long and high jumps.