HARRISBURG — September’s arrival will end the Pennsylvania Game Commission public survey on wild turkey sightings, but participants can report their July and August sightings through Friday.
Reports must be filed online, either by visiting www.pgc.pa.gov and clicking on “August Turkey Sighting Survey” in the Quick Clicks section, or through mobile apps available at the Google Play Store or Apple’s App StoreOpens In A New Window. To find the app, search for “Pennsylvania Game Commission,” then select Turkey Sighting Survey.
Participants are requested to report the numbers of wild turkeys seen, along with the general location, date and contact information if agency biologists have any questions. Report turkey sightings from July 1 to Aug. 31.