DUKE CENTER — Sometimes the number do add up to the expected result and that was the case for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights in their trip to Otto-Eldred last Friday night.
Five Falcon Knights turnovers that led to 25 Otto-Eldred points — including two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the first half — doomed them in a 47-25 loss.
That’s two straight losses for the Falcon Knights, who dropped to 1-3 going into Friday’s home game at A-C Valley against Elk County Catholic. In both of those losses, they’ve made some noise, but came up short. Two weeks ago, it was a 14-13 loss at Curwensville.
But it was just too many big plays allowed at Otto-Eldred. The Terrors also returned a kickoff for a touchdown right after the Falcon Knights answered Otto’s first score and turned a Terrors turnover into points of their own.
Nolan Cumberland had a strong game for the Falcon Knights, running for 105 yards on 19 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards in the first and third quarters.
But the Falcon Knights struggled through the air as quarterback Luke Bowser was 2-for-12 for 29 yards and four interceptions.
The Falcons Knights stopped the Terrors inside the Union/ACV 20 on the opening possession of the game and things looked good soon after when Tony Thompson ripped off a 31-yard run to get near midfield. But Cameron Magee made his first big play of the night for the Terrors when he stepped in front of a Bowser pass and returned the pickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
Cumberland’s interception of Cole Sebastian set up the Falcon Knights’ first touchdown. A six-play drive was capped by Cumberland’s two-yard run and Union/ACV took its first and last lead of the game at 7-6.
It didn’t last long. Magee returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for his second long touchdown of the quarter.
Otto-Eldred’s second interception of Bowser also turned into points early in the second quarter. The Terrors were stopped on downs at the Union/ACV 15, but a few plays later, Sebastian returned an interception 38 yards for a 18-7 lead.
After the Falcon Knights misfired on Cumberland’s 23-yard field goal on the next possession, Otto-Eldred made it 26-7 on Cole Sebastian’s 20-yard TD pass to brother Chase.
Cole completed 14 of 22 passes for 184 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 50 yards on 13 carries. Chase caught four passes for 40 yards.
The Falcons Knights didn’t go away though as they took the ensuing kickoff and drove to another touchdown, Bowser’s 2-yarder, and cut the halftime lead to 26-13.
They got to within 26-19 on the opening possession of the second half. Cumberland’s 36-yard run set up his second TD of the game from one yard out.
But the Terrors pulled away from there with two straight touchdowns. The turned a Bowser fumble into points, finding the end zone on the next play on Sebastian’s 29-yard TD pass to Steve Langworthy.
Then in the fourth quarter, they cashed in points on Bowser’s third interception three plays later on Coltin Gietler’s touchdown run.
The Falcons Knights scored their final points of the night on the ensuing kickoff when Caden Rainey returned the boot 92 yards for the score.
Magee’s TD run set the final on the following possession.
Brady Cullen had the Falcon Knights’ other interception. Colby Best and Rainey led the defense with nine and eight tackles respectively.
