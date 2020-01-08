Two Redbank Valley Bulldogs landed spots on this year’s Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Class 1A All-State team that was announced last week.
Senior offensive guard Trent Bowersox and sophomore defensive end Joe Mansfield both made the second team.
Bowersox helped anchor a line that averaged 313.9 yards per game offensively while scoring 30.5 points per game.
Mansfield led the Bulldogs’ defense with 80 tackles, which included 18 1/2 tackles for losses and 11 sacks. He also returned his lone interception for a touchdown.
Redbank Valley had the only Class 1A all-staters from District 9.
Other all-state players in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A:
— In Class 2A, Brookville’s Nathan Taylor and Kyle MacBeth, and Clarion’s Austin Newcomb earned nods. Taylor and MacBeth were on the second team as punter and cornerback. Newcomb was a first-team selection at slotback. Ridgway’s Robert Briggs was a second-team pick at linebacker while Karns City’s Kaden Scherer was a second-team pick as a kick/punt returner.
— In Class 3A, St. Marys put two players on the second team with offensive guard Jake Walter and safety James Davis.
— In Class 4A, DuBois’ Chase Husted and Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer were second-team picks at tight end and cornerback respectively.
According to PFN, teams were nominated and voted on by the coaches. Coaches were asked to nominate and vote on their team’s classification. Some stuck to that while several others nominated and voted in other classes as well. In all, 246 coaches participated.