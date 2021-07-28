NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley High School has two new fall sports varsity coaches who are familiar faces with their volleyball and boys’ soccer programs. Ashley Anderson and Ty Scott were officially hired at last month’s school board of directors meeting.
Anderson replaces longtime head coach Matt Darr with the Lady Bulldogs volleyball program while Scott steps in for A.J. Blose with the Bulldogs soccer team.
Both RVHS graduates had been assistants with the teams the previous four seasons, Anderson (McCullough) in 2009 and Scott in 2011.
Anderson takes over for Darr, who will still be an assistant with the Lady Bulldogs. They’re coming off a 21-2 season that saw them win their third D9 Class 2A title in five years with a first-ever state playoff win against Chestnut Ridge.
“I’m excited,” said Anderson. “Matt built a really good program and I’m glad that he trusted me to continue this and he’s going to be popping in and out and a phone call away. I think the girls, after the big season they had last year, the energy that they’re going to come back with is going to make it even better.”
It’ll be a transition year considering the Lady Bulldogs lost nine seniors, but they’ll have a strong roster ready to step up and fill the open spots left by a big graduating class.
“I think the girls coming in are going to work hard because we did lose so many seniors, so I’m looking forward to that competition amongst themselves for positions that are open at this point,” said Anderson, who played under Darr for four seasons.
The offseason included a summer league at home in July and the mandatory preseason schedule begins Aug. 16, for all fall programs.
Scott takes over for Blose, who coached four years all with Scott as his assistant. The Bulldogs were 7-9-1 with a playoff berth for the first time in 2013. Last year, they slipped to 5-10-1 with nine seniors graduating.
Scott, a former midfielder for the Bulldogs, played four years of varsity soccer as well, and is anxious to keep the program going in the right direction.
“I’m very excited and I want the rest of District 9 to be surprised and I want to bring back Redbank Valley soccer to where it was even before I played and was watching them in grade school,” Scott said. “We went from zero to three to seven wins and last year we were a little down, but I think we can come back from it.”
Scott said some conditioning workouts will be starting Monday. He’ll be assisted by Alan Ochs, another 2011 graduate.
Scott works at Clareview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Sligo as an occupational therapist assistant.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Scott said. “When we were helping out at the fair yesterday, it felt like the same weather we have in the preseason. I’m ready to run around the field and all of that.”