LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University women’s basketball junior guard Brooke Hinderliter was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Hinderliter earned her second career PSAC West Athlete of the Week honor on the heels of two standout performances in a pair of Slippery Rock victories last week over East Stroudsburg University and West Chester University. She shares Monday’s award with Edinboro’s Michaela Barnes, who was named the PSAC West’s Co-Athlete of the Week.
In what was arguably the best two-game stretch of her collegiate career, Hinderliter averaged 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game last week all the while shooting a stellar 58.8 percent (20-for-34) from the field overall and a near perfect 85.7 percent (12-for-14) at the foul line.
Hinderliter scored a career-high 33 points to go with three assists in a 75-68 victory against East Stroudsburg before ending the week with a near double-double of 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals in SRU’s 72-69 victory at home against West Chester.
Hinderliter has steadily elevated her game over the last three years to become one of the top all-around guards in the PSAC. Through eight games this season, Hinderliter is averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 83.3 percent at the free throw line.
Slippery Rock, which has won three of its last four games, will break for fall semester final exams this week before returning to competition at home Monday against Salem University. Tipoff from Morrow Field House is set for 5 p.m.
DOUGHERTY PAC ROOKIE OF WEEK — Senior Jake Dougherty wrapped up a four-year career with the football team this fall, but the former Redbank Valley standout has made an immediate impact on the Waynesburg University men’s basketball team this year.
For his efforts, he was honored as the latest Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week.
Dougherty played a major role in last Wednesday’s road win at Westminster. With leading scorer Matt Popeck sidelined, the Yellow Jackets gave Dougherty his first start of the season. He didn’t disappoint, going for 16 points and seven rebounds in the 81-75 triumph. Dougherty shot 6-of-11 from the floor and knocked down 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the week.
In eight games so far for the 3-5 Yellowjackets, Dougherty is averaging 5.1 points in 13.4 minutes of playing time. His former Bulldogs teammate Sam Heeter is scoring 2.6 points in 9.0 minutes per game.
Waynesburg visits Penn State Behrend in a conference game in Erie next Tuesday and hosts Muskingum Dec. 22 for its final pre-holiday game.
MORRIS AT PSU DUBOIS — Former Union Knights standout Cole Morris is on the roster of the Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team which takes a 3-6 record into Saturday’s game at home against PSU Greater Allegheny.
Morris, a junior guard, has started in seven games and averages 7.6 points per game in 20.9 minutes. He leads the team in assists per game (3.4).
