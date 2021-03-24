NEW BETHLEHEM — If it feels like a long time, it really has been.
Spring sports, canceled last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, swings back in action this year around District 9. How the one-year hiatus affects things is anyone’s guess, but early indications are, at least around some school programs, is numbers are down.
Redbank Valley’s combined track and field rosters at the outset of the season is 57 — 34 girls, 23 boys. Two years ago, the combined totals were 87, or 54 girls and 33 boys.
Some of the reason for the low numbers this year might point to typical cycles at smaller schools, but clearly the one-year layoff has dampened interest.
“It’s hard to point a finger at the direct cause for the decrease, but COVID and remote learning seem to be a pretty good indication,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “We still have a significant number of remote students and very few of them joined the team this year. Also, missing last season doesn’t help matters either. Honestly, the lower numbers was a bit of a surprise, because there was a buzz about track season starting this year.”
Both teams enjoyed the finest weather of the spring to date on Monday in a scrimmage against Armstrong. Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko was impressed with what he and the rest of the coaching staff saw.
“I don’t put a lot of weight on the results of a scrimmage as a team, but individually, we definitely saw a snapshot of the effect of not having a season last year,” Fricko said. “Many of our veteran athletes recognized they have some work to do to get back to where they want to be. After speaking with them post-meet, I believe they are ready to put the work to get there.”
Considering the one-year layoff and lower numbers, there are a decent amount of athletes back with district postseason experience.
The Lady Bulldogs still have three-fourths of their D9 runner-up and state-qualifying 4x800-meter relay back from 2019 with seniors Emma Huffman and Ryleigh Smathers, and junior Quinn Fricko.
Fricko was eighth in the 1,600 run while Smathers and Huffman were 8-9 finishers in the 800 run.
Junior Katie Davis was a district qualifier in the 100 dash is back from the seventh-place 4x400 relay with Smathers and is the only runner returning from the fourth-place 4x100 relay.
Other district qualifiers still on the roster from two years ago are juniors Maggie Kinnard (100 hurdles), Reagen Beamer (long jump) and Lilli Shaffer (javelin).
“The overall team is being led by a small group of seniors, and they are constantly helping the underclassmen,” Fricko said. “On the track, I feel we still have a solid group led by juniors Claire Clouse and Katie Davis in the sprints. Emma Huffman, Ryleigh Smathers and Quinn Fricko should maintain points for us in the mid-distance/distance events.
‘Rhiannon Laughlin and Reagen Beamer will be leading our jumps. Lilly Shaffer, Chloe Wiant and Madison Foringer should help to gather points in the throwing events and I think all three have potential for district qualifications. I’m excited to see a some new faces and see how they perform in the pole vault with Claire Henry and Makenna Rankin and the sprints with Ember Hetrick and Alexandra Shoemaker.”
For the Bulldogs, the returning postseason experience isn’t as much as junior Joe Mansfield placed third in the triple jump, eighth in the long jump and is the lone leg back from the fourth-place 4x100 relay from a very productive freshman season.
Senior Trenten Rupp tied for sixth in the pole vault as a sophomore while seniors Kyle Watkins and Owen Fricko made half of the eighth-place 4x800 relay.
“Joe and Trenten had outstanding performances a couple years ago and they are on pace for a great season this year,” Rex said. “Other upperclassman that will make big contributions on the track are Kyle Watkins, Owen Fricko, Quinlan Griffin, Ty Sherry and Landon Pence. In the throws, sophomore Cam Wagner will be one to keep an eye on. He will be chased closely by Brayden Delp, Kade Minick, Kolby Barrett and Jack Shaffer. We have a solid group of underclassman that have yet to see a track meet, but are looking good early.”
Monday’s meet served as a very good starting point, especially with no season in 2020.
“It was really nice to have such great weather and get the kids a chance to compete without worrying about making any major mistakes,” Rex said. “With that said, we were very pleased with the performances. With so many kids unsure what events they should be competing in, they received a great education on what a track meet is truly like. We will make some adjustments this week and I’m sure we will be shifting some kids around to better the team. We had some really impressive performances that even surprised the coaching staff.”
Rex pointed to Wagner’s day in the shot put and discus, Barrett’s discus, freshman Ashton Kahle’s sprinting and sophomore Colton Shick in the javelin with junior Marquese Gardlock in the hurdles as well as strong days from Mansfield and Rupp.
“Overall, I think the coaching staff is the most excited to give these kids an opportunity to experience a outdoor track and field season with as little interruption as possible,” Fricko said.
The schedule officially starts next Wednesday at home with Union, then the following Wednesday on April 7 at Keystone. How the invitational schedules go — the Saturday meets indicated at a couple D9 schools — and postseason specifically, although Brookville appears to be hosting districts again, how that shakes out with districts and beyond really hasn’t been clarified yet.
“COVID has put a wrench in just about everything, but our athletes have been team players with everything and I anticipate a smooth start to the season,” Rex said. “With decisions being made at the last minute, we currently have only one invitational on the schedule. The Redbank Invitational is still on for now, but will come with many precautions. We have received no information regarding the postseason and what that will look like. I guess we’ve just grown accustomed to change and that will still be the norm for some time.”
The coaching staff shares duties across both teams. Assistants are Billy Weaver and Megan Harmon with volunteers including Lynde Edmonds, John Tibbs, Kyle Hicks and Katlynn Traister.
ROSTERS
BOYS
Seniors: Kyle Watkins, Owen Fricko, Trenten Rupp, Ty Sherry, Quinlan Griffin.
Juniors: Kolby Barrett, Brayden Delp, Marquese Gardlock, Joe Mansfield, Remi Orange, Jack Shaffer, Anthony Spence.
Sophomores: Owen Harmon, Kade Minick, Nick Moore, Cam Wagner.
Freshmen: Seth Barrett, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Daniel Evans, Ashton Kahle, Brayden McCauley, Colton Shick.
GIRLS
Seniors: Eryn Bailey, Emma Huffman, Rhiannon Laughlin, Kassidy Lee, Brianna Minich, Fiona Shaffer, Brooke Snyder.
Juniors: Hayley Adams, Raegen Beamer, Claire Clouse, Katie Davis, Abigale Downs, Madison Foringer, Quinn Fricko, Maggie Kinnard, Mackayla Males, Ryley Pago, Lilly Shaffer, Ryleigh Smathers, Kenzie Thiel, Chloe Wiant, Abby Young.
Sophomores: Brooklyn Edmonds, Ryleigh Evans, Ember Hetrick, Abby Himes, Alivia Huffman, Emma Kemmer.
Freshmen: Lilli Barnett, Izzy Bond, Claire Henry, McKenna Rankin, Ally Shoemaker, Logan Smathers.
SCHEDULE
March
31-Union
April
7-at Keystone
13-at C-L
15-Moniteau
17-at Union, TBA
22-at Johnsonburg
24-at Punxsutawney, TBA
28-at Cranberry, 3:45 p.m.
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
4-North Clarion
6-A-C Valley
11-at Karns City
13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.