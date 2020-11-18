Four Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs were named to the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s South Division All-Star team announced last week.
Three seniors — goalkeeper Gabby Dinger, center fullback Teja Hageter and midfielder Rhiannon Laughlin — and junior forward Reagen Beamer were all-stars.
Clarion put four players on the UAVSL-South All-Star team led by Most Valuable Player Evelyn Lerch. Karns City put three players on the squad.
The Bulldogs had two players honored on the UAVSL-South, senior goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti and freshman forward Owen Clouse.
Other Division MVPs for the girls were Brockway’s Lilly Sysko in the Central and St. Marys’ Gina Carnovale in the North. The boys’ MVPs were Karns City’s Dakota King in the South, Punxsutawney’s Ben Gigliotti in the Central and St. Marys’ Vinicius Nunez in the North.
The complete All-Star lists are below:
BOYS
South Division
C-L: Beau Verdill, Austin Coull, Bailee Verdill, Ryker Bingham.
Karns City: Dakota King (MVP), Kaden Scherer, Owen Colwell, Chase Beighley, Mallick Metcalfe.
Redbank Valley: Owen Magagnotti, Owen Clouse.
GIRLS
South Division
Clarion: Evelyn Lerch (MVP), Jenna Miller, Joyce Kim, Alexis Coull.
Redbank Valley: Rhiannon Laughlin, Gabby Dinger, Teja Hageter, Raegen Beamer.
Karns City: McKenna Martin, Emma Dailey, Alley Fennell.