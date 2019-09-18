RIMERSBURG — Looking to shake off last year’s 22-point loss to Otto-Eldred in Duke Center, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights had a mission to stop the big plays and execute their game plan.
Aside from giving up another interception return for a touchdown, the Falcon Knights succeeded, avenging last year’s loss with a 32-26 win over the Terrors last Friday at Rich Vidunas Stadium.
That puts the Falcon Knights at 3-1 going into another trip north to Small School-South rival Elk County Catholic in St. Marys Friday night.
“It feels good,” said Falcon Knights coach Brad Dittman Tuesday morning. “Last night, we talked and the satisfying thing was the mental toughness showing needed to do to win the game. We had some adversity throughout game, some bad calls, big plays on their part and plays we missed, and I was very pleased with how we dealt with it.
“While watching film Monday night, we’ve mentioned that we’re doing some things a lot better since the beginning of the season. But at 3-1, we still have a lot to do better, some things to improve on.”
Against the Terrors (1-3), the Falcon Knights didn’t go ahead for good until back-to-back scores late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
After Otto-Eldred’s Cole Sebastian made it two straight years of interception returns for touchdowns with a 58-yard return to put the Terrors up 20-18 two plays into the second half, the Falcon Knights responded.
Kyler Culbertson ran for his second TD on a 5-yard run after Union/ACV recovered an Otto-Eldred onside attempt on the ensuing kickoff. They took advantage of a short field and went 45 yards on 10 plays.
Now up 24-20, another good field position setup in the fourth led to the Falcon Knights’ final touchdown as quarterback Luke Bowser ran in his third score on a 13-yard run on fourth-and-five. His two-point conversion run put Union/ACV up 32-20 midway through the fourth.
“Luke has a knack for turning nothing into something and was able to use his athleticism to get in the end zone,” Dittman said.
Bowser has a team-high six TD runs. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 87 yards with two interceptions.
Bowser ran for two 3-yard TD runs in the first quarter to give the Falcon Knights a 12-0 lead. Colton Hoffman’s sack and forced fumble set up Union/ACV at the Terrors’ 37 to set up the second scoring drive.
Culbertson led the Falcon Knights’ running game with a career-high 150 yards on 19 carries. His first of two TDs came on a 23-yard run that put Union/ACV up 18-8 in the second quarter and his second TD wound up giving his team the lead for good.
“We have multiple guys who can make plays and a few weeks ago we talked about using the hot hand and we did that Friday night,” Dittman said. “He was seeing the field, made some exceptional runs and made guys miss.”
The Falcon Knights going 1-for-5 in two-point conversion tries — they are 3-for-13 for the season — along with Otto-Eldred’s big-play ability kept things interesting all night.
Sebastian completed 21 of 40 passes for 286 yards and three TDs. He hit T.J. VanScoter and Ethan Smith for TD strikes of 13 and 66 yards in the second quarter to get the Terrors within 18-14 at halftime.
Smith caught seven passes for 195 yards while Cameron Magee had nine catches for 56 yards.
“They spread you around and they have athletes and a good quarterback who can make all the throws,” Dittman said. “But we were in good positions defensively, but missed some tackles. It was a combination of us and them having athletes.”
After the Falcon Knights went up 32-20, the Terrors needed five plays to get back on the scoreboard with Sebastian hitting Colton Gietler with a 4-yard TD pass with 3:48 remaining.
The Terrors, after missing on the two-point run, tried an onside kick but Union/ACV recovered but wound up punting, pinning the Terrors back at their own 10 late in the game.
However, Sebastian helped the Terrors get to the Falcon Knights’ 40 before a hail-mary pass as time expired fell incomplete at the 5-yard line.
“We were definitely a bundle of nerves on sideline, but kudos to kids and their mental toughness,” Dittman said. “We made stops we needed to make and kept them from putting more points on the board.”