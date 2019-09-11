FOXBURG — In their first of two home openers to start the season, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights came up big at A-C Valley in their 24-0 shutout of visiting Curwensville last Friday night.
The Falcon Knights are 2-1 going into this Friday’s home game in Rimersburg against Otto-Eldred. After two long road trips to still-unbeaten Coudersport and Sheffield to start the schedule, head coach Brad Dittman likes the direction he’s seeing his team going.
“We worked really hard to improve on a bunch of things we were doing poorly and it paid off,” Dittman said Tuesday. “We made great progress. It should be a confidence boost for us. We’re young up front but have a few starters back, but we had some assignments and mistakes to clean up and kids worked hard to do that.”
The Falcon Knights dominated the game in the trenches. Union/A-C Valley held Curwensville (1-2) to just 84 yards of total offense, including minus-2 yards on just 15 plays in the second half.
“We definitely wanted to play fast and physical and Curwensville prides themselves on that,” Dittman said. “They had more kids, 30 to 40 kids on their sideline and we had 17 kids in pads, and each one contributed to that.”
The Falcon Knights also forced two turnovers on a pair first-half interceptions, the second of which led to the game’s first score — a 6-yard touchdown run by Tony Thompson with 6:15 left in the opening half.
Thompson’s score proved to be all the points the Falcon Knights needed, but they struck again before the half to take a 12-0 lead into the break.
Union/ACV then scored once in each quarter in the second half as it outgained Curwensville 110-(-2) over the final two quarters. The Falcon Knights finished with a 244-84 advantage in total yards in the game, with Curwensville having minus-1 yard rushing on 29 carries.
For Union/ACV, it was a balanced effort offensively as quarterback Luke Bowser completed 8 of 19 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also added a TD run, finishing with 23 yards on four carries.
Gaven Bowser ran for 40 yards on six carries to lead the running game while Thompson had five carries for 36 yards. Caden Rainey caught five passes for 95 yards, including a touchdown while Tanner Merwin had two receptions for 39 yards and a TD.
“We have some playmakers,” Dittman said. “We’ve been stressing with Luke to take what’s available and what the defense gives us. He’s doing much better than that. We’re running guys in and out with who we have and are comfortable with who we have in there. The stats reflect that.”
The Tide forced the Falcon Knights to a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, then went on a long 16-play, 44-yard drive that reached the Falcon Knights’ 23. But a holding call forced fourth-and-long and Rainey intercepted McGarry to end the drive.
The Falcon Knights drove to the Tide 35 on 11 plays before Bowser was intercepted by Colton Hoffman, giving them the ball again at the Tide 19. Rainey caught a key 11-yard third-down pass, setting up Thompson’s TD run three plays later.
Union/ACV forced a quick Curwensville three-and-out and scored again three plays later when Bowser connected with Rainey on a 47-yard TD pass with 2:48 left before halftime. The Falcon Knights led 12-0 at the break.
The third quarter turned into a defensive battle both ways as neither team recorded a first down through the first five possessions.
However, Union/ACV used a huge 44-yard punt return by Rainey to set up first-and-goal at the Tide 10 midway through the third. Three plays netted just five yards, but on fourth down, Bowser found Merwin open in the end zone for a 5-yard TD pass to make it 18-0.
The Falcon Knights’ defense forced yet another three-and-out after the score, then marched 85 yards on 11 plays to find the end zone for the final time in the game.
Merwin had a key 34-yard catch on a go-route to jump-start the drive and quickly put Union/ACV at midfield. Union then ripped off runs of 10, 7, 9 and 7 yards to reach the red zone.
Curwensville’s defense tried to stiffen though, and forced the Falcon Knights into third-and-17 at the 19. However, an 18-yard grab on a slant by Rainey gave Union/ACV first-and-goal at the 1. Bowser powered in from there with 9:47 left in the fourth to set the eventual final.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechetenhiser contributed to this story.