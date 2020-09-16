BROCKWAY — Last season was the best-ever for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights since the co-operative football program began in 2016.
A 7-4 record and a share of the District 9 League Small School-South Division title gave head coach Brad Dittman’s team some momentum going into this year.
Last Friday night, the Falcon Knights did something they’d never done yet — win a season-opener.
Forcing four turnovers and limiting Brockway to just 70 yards on 40 plays from scrimmage while four different players scored five touchdowns, the Falcon Knights kicked off 2020 with a 37-7 win over the Rovers at Varischetti Field.
The Falcon Knights led 23-0 by halftime and got the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock going with a 37-0 lead with 3:07 left in the game. Only a kickoff returned for a touchdown after the Falcon Knights’ final points got the Rovers on the board.
“I think the kids were pretty pleased and it felt good for us,” Dittman said. “We were a little uncertain about it, obviously with everything we had to deal with during the preseason and then the delayed start. But the kids stepped up and dealt with the distractions and played a really good game on the road.”
Quarterback Tanner Merwin had a hand in three touchdowns. He started the game’s scoring with an 11-yard run, threw an 18-yard TD pass to Karter Vogle and blasted 59 yards to put Union/ACV up 23-0 before halftime.
Merwin led the balanced backfield with 72 yards on seven carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 56 yards. But it was really the defensive effort that highlighted the win as the Falcon Knights outgained the Rovers, 235-70.
“We kind of saw in the scrimmage that our front three guys and defense, those guys are going to be playmakers for us and create some havoc in the backfield,” Dittman said. “We’re continuing to work on that and I think that showed Friday night. Our line is aggressive, quick and love to play football and they were big in what we did in shutting down Brockway for the most part.”
Mike Card had two sacks, Landon Henry finished with one while Eli Penny, Bailey Crissman and Karter Vogle made interceptions. Penny made it 30-0 in the fourth quarter when he jumped a screen pass to the left side of the line and returned the pickoff 13 yards to the end zone. Crissman’s fancy footwork on the Union/ACV sideline allowed him to intercept a pass in the fourth quarter and Crissman stuffed a Brockway red zone possession with his pickoff.
Brockway’s muffed punt after Union/ACV’s first possession of the game was recovered by Skyler Roxbury and five plays later quarterback Tanner Merwin called his own number on a read-option play, taking it up the middle for an 11-yard score. A two-point conversion pass from Merwin to Gaven Bowser made it 8-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Rovers went 63 yards on a lengthy drive after the Falcon Knights score, but came up empty thanks to a big 10-yard sack on third-and-six from the Union/ACV 6. Rovers quarterback Conner Ford threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the drive.
The teams traded empty possessions before the Falcon Knights scored on two straight possessions to take control of the game.
“They used up eight minutes and we couldn’t get our defense off the field,” Dittman said. “They hit a big 30-yard pass over the top of us and we had a break in coverage, but finally they settled in and we were finally able to get off with no points. That was a big key.”
After stopping the Rovers on their next drive, the Falcon Knights went 52 yards on nine plays, as a 19-yard passing score from Merwin to Karter Vogle capped the drive.
Another two-point conversion gave the Falcon Knights a 16-0 lead with 4:52 left in the first half.
Brockway then went three-and-out, before Merwin burned the defense on yet another read-option keeper, this time hurdling a defender before outrunning the defense to the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown.
“That’s the dimension that Tanner gives us at quarterback,” Dittman said. “That’s why he’s starting for us. He’s got really good vision and is good on our read-option plays and we try to give him the space to give him the decision to hand off or pull it back and run. He’s been reading that pretty well for the limited time we’ve been together. We hope he continues to grow and get even better with that.”
The second score made it 23-0 advantage with 1:27 left in the second quarter.
The Rovers looked to battle back in the second half, as they took the opening drive into the red zone before Conner Ford had his pass picked off in the end zone by Vogle.
Union/ACV scored twice in the fourth quarter. After the teams traded interceptions on the Rovers’ side of the field, the visitors delivered the knockout punch.
Ford looked to find a receiver in the flat, but Penny read the play, jumping in front of the intended target for the interception which he returned 13 yards for a score with 9:14 left.
A 2-yard rushing score by Crissman resulted in the Falcon Knights’ final points of the game with 3:07 to play.
On the ensuing kickoff, Morelli tracked down a low kick, scooping the ball up on his own 20-yard line before breaking free down the far sideline for an 80-yard touchdown score to breakup the shutout.
Lewis Painter added the extra-point to bring the score to its eventual final of 37-7 with 2:49 left to set the final score.
Courier-Express sports writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.