RIMERSBURG — If a high school baseball season were in the works, the Union Knights had a small and senior-less roster ready to go for first-year head coach Ron Rodgers.
In his second year with the program and taking over for Ange Salvo, who will now serve as an assistant along with Casey Bliss, Rodgers has a 12-man roster featuring no seniors and just three juniors.
Gone from last year’s 5-10 team are six regulars, four of them graduating including their top hitter Luke Salvo and one of their top pitchers in Reice Saylor.
As with anyone else, Rodgers is in a holding pattern at the very least.
“Probably the only blessing in this is that I don’t have any seniors on the squad,” Rodgers said. “Now if we were going to come back and say they let us come back on Monday, hopefully I could get a couple rounds of practices and dust off the rust we got in the last three weeks. But our main season here is going to be a rebuilding and establishing a young team to be competitive in 2021.”
And if there’s no spring season and summer opportunities do exist, Rodgers said he’ll be working hard to get his youngsters on the field somewhere.
“Hopefully this thing is ends with Legion ball the guys can go and get some experience there through season,” Rodgers said. “It’d be an awesome thing if I could partner with some of those coaches that have that those teams going through summertime and see they want and what can they bring to the table.
“You can’t get better by watching YouTube and sitting there watching the television. You have to get out and actually participate.”
Junior Karter Vogle (.364) is the team’s top returning hitter and pitcher (2-3, 4.73 earned run average in 23 2/3 innings). He’ll likely play shortstop when he’s not on the mound.
Others regulars back are sophomore Carter Terwint (.212, 1 HR) and junior Brock Jordan. Terwint will anchor the outfield in center while Jordan likely starts at first.
A few others saw some action, including sophomore Christian Rodgers, coach Rodgers’ son, who will likely be at second base. Sophomore Tony Salizzoni will be in left field while sophomore Peter Hardy, last year’s backup catcher, moves into the starter’s role. Sophomore Braxton Marsh likely lands at third base.
Junior Gavin Marsh or freshman Sam Morganti could see time at shortstop when Vogle is pitching. The athletic Morganti also gives the team depth at catcher behind Hardy. In right field could be freshmen Cole Davis or Evie Bliss, a female who is out for the team after playing baseball up through the Little League system.
Rodgers also had freshman Bailey Crissman, who was starting the season on the injured list. He’d be on a pitching staff that would also including Crissman, Salizzoni, Jordan, Braxton Marsh and Bliss.
ROSTER
Juniors: Brock Jordan, Karter Vogle, Gavin Marsh.
Sophomores: Christian Rodgers, Carter Terwint, Braxton Marsh, Peter Hardy, Tony Salizzoni
Freshmen: Sam Morganti, Cole Davis, Evie Bliss, Bailey Crissman.