KARNS CITY — Wrapping up its season, the Union Knights basketball team fell on the road to Karns City, 69-48, last Thursday night.
The loss finished the Knights’ season at 7-14.
The Knights put Nolan Cumberland and Truman Vereb into double-figure scoring. Cumberland scored 14 points while Vereb finished with 10. Luke Bowser and Caden Rainey scored seven points apiece.
Ethan McElroy scored a career-high 21 points to lead Karns City, nailing five 3-pointers. Nathan Waltman had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Fahlor finished with 15 points as did Chase Beighley.
Karns City improved to 15-7 going into the playoffs.
In other games last week:
THURSDAY, Feb. 14
GIRLS
Karns City 39,
Union 36
At Rimersburg in their season finale, the Damsels dropped a KSAC-South game to visiting Karns City.
It was a tight game throughout with the score tied at 21-21 at halftime. The Lady Gremlins outscored Union 16-13 in the third quarter and both teams only managed two points apiece in the fourth quarter to set the final.
Dominika Logue and Maggie Minnick led the Damsels with 10 points apiece.
The season ended at 8-14 for the Damsels. Karns City finished 4-20.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13
BOYS
Redbank Valley 73,
Union 65
In part of a varsity doubleheader in Rimersburg, the Bulldogs outgunned the Knights for their final regular season game of the year.
Nick Smith lit it up for 27 points while Keaton Kahle had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Smith had five 3-pointers in the first half as the Bulldogs led 34-31. They increased their lead to seven points after outscoring the Knights, 23-18, in the third quarter.
Also for the Bulldogs, Declan Fricko and Bryson Bain each scored 10 points. Chris Marshall scored eight points.
For Union, freshman Caden Rainey finished with 24 points. Karter Vogel and Luke Bowser scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 49,
Union 31
In the other game at Rimersburg last Wednesday, it was the visiting Lady Bulldogs who finished the season on a high note, ending a three-game losing streak with an 18-point win over the Damsels.
The season finished up at 8-14 for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Redbank Valley, Tara Hinderliter scored 20 points while Emma Huffman and Madison Foringer scored seven and six points respectively.
For Union, Dominika Logue scored 11 points. Hailey Kriebel added six points.
