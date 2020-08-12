RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring its annual golf scramble scheduled for Aug. 23 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by Aug. 20 by emailing cathywalzk@hotmail.com or calling 814-745-3832.