RIMERSBURG — The Union junior division squad reached last Saturday’s championship game of the ABC Football League and were denied for a Super Bowl title, dropping a 22-12 decision to the Brookville Lumberjacks.
It was the second loss of the year to the Lumberjacks for the second-seeded Knights, who finished the year 7-3. They beat Karns City 18-14 in the semifinals to get a rematch with the Lumberjacks to beat them 14-6 earlier in the season.
The Knights trailed 8-6 at halftime as Parker Bish scored on a 17-yard run with 37 seconds left in the half. Union was down 22-6 in the fourth quarter before adding its second score on Micah Kindel’s 1-yard run with 2:02 remaining.
Bish ran for 118 yards on 29 carries. Jaxson McKinney added 50 yards on three attempts. The Lumberjacks outgained the Knights, 209-181.
In the Senior final, Karns City routed Armstrong, 67-18. The consolation games had Karns City edging Redbank Valley 26-20 in the juniors and East Brady routing Slippery Rock, 42-8, in the seniors.