SENECA — The Union Damsels fell in two straight games by lopsided scores, including an 11-1 loss in five innings at Cranberry Monday afternoon.
Along with last Thursday’s 17-2 three-inning loss at home to Clarion, the Damsels took an 0-6 record into Wednesday’s home game with Moniteau.
Next Monday, Union travels to Redbank Valley before hosting Karns City Wednesday.
Against Cranberry, the Damsels managed one hit off Berries pitcher Andrea Watson, who struck out seven and walked one. Jada Zitzman singled and drove in a run for the Damsels.
Natalie Barcinas and Malliah Schreck each had three hits and combined for five runs scored and fie runs batted in to lead Cranberry. Watson hit an inside-the-park home run.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 26
Clarion 17,
Union 2
At Rimersburg, visiting Clarion posted a 14-run second inning en route to a three-inning 15-Run Rule win over the Damsels.
Sadie Rudesyle tossed a one-hitter with three strikeouts. Both of Union’s runs scored in the bottom of the second inning were unearned. Sierra Salvo had the only hit for Union.
For Clarion, Alexis Constantino went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in to lead a 13-hit attack over the Damsels’ pitcher Salvo who walked just two. Kaitlyn Constantino had two hits with a double. Carly Best and Breanna Campbell also doubled.
