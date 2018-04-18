WEST SUNBURY — After jumping out to a lead after three innings in its first-ever game before the game was suspended last Wednesday against Keystone, the Union Damsels softball team lost two lopsided games to DuBois Central Catholic and Moniteau last Friday and Saturday.
Saturday at Moniteau, the Damsels dropped an 18-3 decision in three innings one day after dropping a 23-0 three-inning game at DuBois Central Catholic.
Against Moniteau, the hosts scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning then added four runs in the bottom of the second on its way to a 15-Run Rule decision.
The Damsels scored all three of their runs in the top of the second inning with the help of all three of their hits in the game from Drew Yoder, Bella Murphy and Sierra Salvo.
In what turned out to be their first official game at DCC, the Damsels managed just one hit in a first-inning single by Frankee Remmick.
DCC scored 14 runs in the first inning and nine in the second in its only two at-bats in the 15-Run Rule game.
Last Wednesday at home against Keystone, the Damsels led 8-3 after three innings before the game was suspended because of poor field conditions. That game will be resumed, most likely when the teams meet in Knox on May 14.
Monday’s game at Clarion-Limestone was postponed. The Damsels are scheduled to host Forest Area Friday.
