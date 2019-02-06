Both Union High School basketball teams were on the road Monday and came away with a split decision.
The Knights won at Venango Catholic, 48-45, while the Damsels dropped a 48-38 decision.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday against Union, the boys on the road and the girls at home.
The 7-9 Knights have five games left to close out the regular season by next Thursday. Friday, they host Keystone before next Tuesday’s non-league trip to Mercer. The host Redbank Valley next Wednesday and visit Karns City Thursday to finish with a three games in as many days flurry.
The 8-10 Damsels have four games left. After A-C Valley Wednesday, they visit Keystone Friday. Next week, it’s two games at home Wednesday and Thursday against Redbank Valley and Karns City.
Monday, the Knights got a strong and balanced game from freshman Caden Rainey, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nolan Cumberland and Luke Bowser each scored 12 points.
Venango Catholic got 24 points from Ben Gillispie. Parker Slagle scored 11 points.
For the Damsels in their loss at Moniteau, Dominika Logue led the way with 13 points. Marli Hawk scored eight points.
