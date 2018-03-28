RIMERSBURG — With 32 athletes on the combined track and field rosters, new head coach Fred Weaver leads both teams into the season.
The dual meet schedule was set to start at Redbank Valley Wednesday with the home-opener set for next Wednesday against North Clarion.
Weaver has 15 boys and 17 girls on the roster, including six returning district qualifiers — senior Vinnie Gazzo, and juniors Tye Sapien for the boys and seniors Hannah Atzeni and Frankee Remmick, and sophomore McKayla Deitz for the girls.
Gazzo and Sapien are back from the sixth-place district team in the 4x800-meter relay and seventh-place 4x400 relay.
“Quintin Weaver was qualified in 3 events last year also, the 4x400, 4x800 and 1,600 run,” Weaver said. “I am looking for him to be the leader of the distance runners this year. He will be running the 4x400 and the 400, 800 and 1,600. Tye will be running the 4x400, 400 and 800. Vinnie will be doing the 4x400, 400 and 1600. The fourth slot for the 4x400 is still up for grabs. These three have some experience and I expect them to lead the distance.”
Atzeni, Remmick and Deitz all ran on the district-qualifying 4x100. Remmick will be throwing this year.
“Hannah is standing out in the 200 and 400 and will be part of our 4x100 with McKayla,” Weaver said.
Overall, Weaver thinks his roster is small, but it may be as much quality as anything.
“I am optimistic that even though we are a smaller team, we will have some athletes that are able to make it to districts,” Weaver said. “Nolan Cumberland is returning to pole vault and high jump. Frankee is showing some promise in the field events. Lucas Bowser and Hunter Johnston are first-time seniors, and are both doing well with field events.
“Another athlete I have my eye on is Luke Bowser. There are some talented freshman just starting, particularly with the girls.”
The rest of Weaver’s coaching staff is comprised of Jake Kosker, Amy Vasbinder and Geri Montgomery.
ROSTERS
BOYS
Seniors: Coleman Buchanan, Peyton MacKinlay, Lucas Bowser, Hunter Johnston, Tyler Gathers, Vinnie Gazzo, Hobie Minick, Gabe Rupert.
Juniors: Nolan Cumberland, Quintin Weaver, Chase Kline, Tye Sapien, Mitchell Marsh.
Sophomore: Luke Bowser.
Freshman: Isaac Solida.
GIRLS
Seniors: Hannah Atzeni, Frankee Remmick, Ayanna Ruffner.
Juniors: Marli Hawk, Lainey Stockdill.
Sophmores: Madison Mueller-Howell, Emma Pritchard, Nora Mason, McKayla Deitz, Chloe Wiant, Karleigh Reinsel.
Freshmen: Morgan Cumberland, Falan Wissinger, Cassie Austin, Sadyra Harris, Kenley Curran, Ashley Jewell.
SCHEDULE
(Both teams)
March
28-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
April
4-North Clarion
10-Moniteau
12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
18-Karns City
21-at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.
25-Clarion
May
1-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-A-C Valley
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
