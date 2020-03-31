RIMERSBURG — New head coach Geri Montgomery had a 26-athlete roster for Union’s upcoming track and field season.
Obviously, with the spring season status still in limbo and with two weeks of preseason practice, Montgomery didn’t have a great read on all of her athletes, but was looking forward to the schedule that was set to start last Friday at home against A-C Valley and then Wednesday at Redbank Valley.
If there’s a schedule, it’ll be obviously very different.
“The whole team was working very hard to condition and perfect their technique before the season was cut short,” Montgomery said Monday. “Hopefully, these kids who worked so hard will have a chance to compete.”
Montgomery was an assistant last year, specializing in hurdles while Tabby Camper is back as an assistant along with assistant Amy Wilson.
On the roster were 10 boys and 16 girls. The only two seniors were on the Damsels’ roster — Nora Mason and McKayla Dietz.
The lone district qualifier individually that’s back is sophomore Doug Huffman, who as a freshman finished 10th and 13th respectively at districts in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. On the girls’ side, three legs of the district-qualifying and 11th-place 4x100 relay are back with sophomores Alayna Ford and Mariah Ashbaugh and Dietz.
Ashbaugh will be the Damsels’ top returning hurdler in the 100s while freshman Kennedy Vogel likely fills the open leg of the 4x100 relay.
“A lot of great new talent joined the team this year and we were excited to see how they competed and what events they excelled at,” Montgomery said.
For the Knights, freshmen Skylar Roxbury and Sam Morganti will add to the team’s sprinting and jumping depth while Payton Johnston shows promise in the distance events. For the Damsels, Hailey Thueret looked to be a big addition in the middle distance races with Vogel contributing in the sprints.
ROSTER
BOYS
Juniors: Isaac Solida
Sophomores: Ben Mason, Christian Rodgers, Danny Lamielle, Doug Huffman, Joey Morrison
Freshmen: Skylar Roxbury, Payton Johnston, Sam Morganti, Aierez Corle.
GIRLS
Seniors: Nora Mason, McKayla Dietz.
Juniors: Dominika Logue, Morgan Cumberland.
Sophomores: Abigail Gruver, Alayna Ford, Maggie Minnick, Mariah Ashbaugh, Olivia Earley, Kennedy Andrae.
Freshmen: Grace Kindel, Hailey Thueret, Hannah Janis, Katie Gezik, Kennedy Vogel, Rebecca Solida.