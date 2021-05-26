BROOKVILLE — He owns the school record, won the District 9 title and now is among the top seeds for this Friday’s high jump at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Last Friday at the District 9 Championships in Brookville, Smith outdueled Johnsonburg senior R.J. Miller for the title by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches in a jump-off.
Both jumpers missed on three attempts at 6 feet, 5 inches after getting over 6 feet, 3 inches. But moving back down to 6 feet, 4 inches, Miller missed and Smith cleared the bar.
For a freshman, winning the high jump is rare. The last Knight to win the high jump was Jon McKinney in back-to-back years in 2002-03. The last individual to win any kind of D9 title for the Knights was Dugan Gallagher in the 400 in 2015.
Smith just likes to jump.
“I’ve been practicing jumping for awhile now. I’ve always wanted to dunk when I was little and got to that point, so I’m just keeping jumping,” said Smith, who works with his sister Sierra Shick and studies youtube.com.
He started at 5 foot, 8 inches at the beginning of the season to now where he’s seed No. 4, with three jumpers at 6 foot, 5 inches or 6-6 from their district efforts.
“I wasn’t too pleased about 5-8, so I just pushed myself hard and finally got to where I was at districts and then I hit the state-qualifying height (6-3) and I tried to keep going forward,” Smith said.
At Brookville, Smith cleared 5-9 in his first height, 5-11, 6-1 and 6-3 before both he and Miller missed at 6-5.
“It was a rough battle,” Smith said.
“I watch him and I’m not too worried,” Union head coach Geri Montgomery said. “And it’s amazing to me with him being a freshman. When he first joined the team, his head was in the clouds, but he found something he was good at and worked really hard to get where he is. It’s a lot of natural ability. He tries hard and studies at home.
“At states, nothing is guaranteed, especially high jump. So this might be his year. Right now, he’s in shape and his mind is in the game.”
Also for Union, Doug Hoffman scored points with his fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (16.17) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (44.03).
Smith also was 10th in the long jump with Dawson Camper narrowly missed a top-six medal with a seventh in the shot put.
For the Damsels, no athlete scored a top-six finish, but Evie Bliss just missed with a seventh in the 300 hurdles. She also was 10th in the javelin.
Dominika Logue was 13th in the discus and shot put.