The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were thirsty.
On an uncharacteristically warm Saturday afternoon in early November, the Bulldogs were out of drinks during their PIAA football playoff game against Northern Bedford in Windber.
“I heard one of the coaches when we were getting close to halftime that we didn’t have any more water left for the kids,” said longtime assistant coach Ruben Carrillo. “It was hot when it was supposed to be winter and they were going through cases of water. I brought my van to the game and I said coach Dean (Horne) and I — two of the oldest guys — would go to the store try to get back as fast as we can.”
Not too long later, there was Carrillo and Horne lugging drinks to the Bulldogs sideline, to quench the thirst of the players who were putting together a historic performance in the program’s first-ever state playoff win, 28-15, over the District 5 champions.
“We got lost for a little bit and then we just headed to town and found a grocery store,” Carrillo said. “We weren’t sure how much to get with how the kids were consuming so many drinks and we had a big football team, so I figured five or six drinks apiece and we’re hurrying the best we could.”
So $100 or so of drinks were added fuel to a Bulldogs kids.
“It was crazy, but you know, those kids were having one hell of a game,” Carrillo said.
“As we went into the locker room at halftime, Ruben offered to drive to the store to stock back up on water and Gatorade for the second half. As the second half started, we saw Ruben moving as fast as he could to get the drinks to the sideline for our guys,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “He’s a coach. He didn’t have to offer to do that. Had he never offered to make that trip, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but he did offer and he came through for us in a big way that wasn’t glamorous.”
Unsung heroes? Sounds exactly what it was and for Carrillo, an assistant and/or volunteer coach in the wrestling and football programs since 2001, the title was too much to pass up for Gold.
When nominations for the first D9and10Sports.Com “Unsung Hero” award were requested from District 9 coaches, Gold signed him up and Carrillo earned the D9 honor when they were announced last weekend.
“Everyone realizes the importance of needing assistance coaches that know their Xs and Os but it’s just as important, if not more important, to have a coach or coaches that are willing to do the dirty work,” Gold said. “I’ll never ask one of my staff members to do something that I haven’t done before, but with that being said, sometimes there are just things that I can’t do at a given time because of other responsibilities demanding my attention. Ruben has always been a guy who I can always trust to do some of that dirty work. A great example of that was on display at our state playoff game at Northern Bedford.”
A Seattle native, Carrillo has taught math at Redbank Valley since 2005. He was originally hired by the late Athletic Director Gene Smith in the fall of 2001 just a week before Smith died and not long before the 9-11 terrorist bombings in the country. Smith hired him to be a junior high football coach and the first assistant wrestling coach under Mike Kundick, who also started his first season as head varsity coach that winter.
Carrillo has held the wrestling post with Kundick ever since then. With football, a few interruptions — he was called back to active duty with the Army during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002 and was stationed in Germany and then a second time in Iraq itself in 2007.
Carrillo coached a period as an assistant at West Shamokin before returning to Redbank Valley’s football program for good when Frank Fabian coached the Bulldogs in 2010-11, serving under him and Ed Wasilowski prior to Gold taking over as head coach.
“The most important quality of Ruben, however, is his loyalty. Ruben isn’t afraid to tell me when he does not agree with a decision I make which is exactly what I need as a head coach,” Gold said. “I need to be surrounded by people who are going to constructively criticize me to help me grow. Ruben and I have had so many conversations about things we don’t agree about but those conversations always end in one of two ways. I either take Ruben’s advice and alter my approach or we end the discussion agreeing to disagree. In those moments of the latter, I never doubt that Ruben still has my back no matter what.”
Gold calls Carrillo his team’s unofficial psychologist.
“The kids have so much respect for Ruben that he can approach them with something along the lines of “Okay, you now know what you need to do, let’s talk about how you can do that.” He is so gifted in connecting with the kids and I really do believe he brings the best out of players through those mini counseling sessions. Those sessions happen in the classroom too, with Ruben. He’s a born mentor in many aspects.”
Carrillo appreciated the award, but was a bit hesitant when it came to sharing some of the spotlight for what was a remarkable season on the football field, and other sports success at the school as well.
“I just wish the award came any other year because as far as Redbank Valley is concerned, this wasn’t only a phenomenal year for the football team, but the girls’ soccer team and volleyball team too,” Carrillo said. “I just want to take away from what they all accomplished. I’d like for the people to be talking about what the kids did.”
Carrillo is definitely as sincere and genuine as he sounds. His son Ben, who graduated in 2014, worked hard on his weight to get down enough to even wrestle at heavyweight before the end of his varsity career and turned into a state qualifier before he was done.
Interviewing both of them in a conference room at the high school, the powerful story led all three of us to tears. It’s one of my most favorite interviews ever.
Carrillo is one of the Redbank Valley community’s most favorite persons, period. Beloved and respected.
“I couldn’t do what I do without every member of my staff,” Gold said. “Every coach needs their own Ruben and I’m so blessed to have him by my side. It’s amazing to see how much he sacrifices to put smiles on kids’ faces. He’s so proud of his military career, but I believe he was born to teach and coach because he has the natural ability to connect with young people.”
