BROCKWAY — Outgoing Clarion-Limestone football coach Dave Eggleton likes what he sees on his roster for the upcoming Fourth Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football game Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
While the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and Allegheny Mountain League setups are now gone, the Varischetti Game will still separate teams and players along those lines. The AML has a 3-0 edge in the series, two of them blowout wins including a 40-14 rout last year.
And Eggleton, who will be an assistant coach this fall for the new Clarion/Clarion-Limestone co-operative program, gets a pretty talented roster of outgoing seniors from those old KSAC schools.
And plenty of speed to burn, it appears.
Brookville’s Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park were state medalists this spring at the PIAA Track and Field Championships while Redbank Valley’s Keaton Kahle was a state qualifier.
Don’t forget Hunter Jones of Karns City as well. He was the D9 champion and also a state medalist in the 400-meter dash.
While Kahle is pegged to get some snaps at quarterback, don’t be surprised to see a set with Dworek, Park and Kahle split wide with Punxsutawney quarterback Dylan Ishman or Clarion’s Archer Mills behind center.
“I think that could be a dangerous combination when you have to match up with those guys,” Eggleton said Monday. “We have a lot of threats that could cause problems. I’m really impressed with a offensive line as well. They really gelled together quickly.”
Making up the KSAC squad are players from Clarion-Limestone, Brookville, Redbank Valley, Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Union/A-C Valley.
Park and Dworek are the Raiders’ representatives. They combined for 133 receptions and over 2,300 yards in the team’s pass-heavy attack last fall. They obviously get reps at receiver and maybe the defensive secondary.
For Eggleton’s outgoing Lions, it’s Ayden Wiles, Jim Gunning, Matt Coleman, Drew Beichner and David Wiles. Eggleton said that Ayden Wiles will wind up in the backfield or slot positions on offense while playing strong safety on defense. Gunning will play on both lines, at center with Union/ACV’s Chase Kline on offense and all over the defensive line at times. Coleman will play defense only, probably at a tackle spot while Beichner will be at tight end or defensive end. David Wiles will get reps at cornerback, outside linebacker or even defensive end.
Along with Kahle, Redbank Valley also has Hunter Martz, Hunter Wiles, Blaney Brooks and Travis Crawford on the roster. Martz will be a cornerback or receiver, Wiles could see time at fullback on offense and middle linebacker on defense, Brooks will be at defensive end and Crawford is at strong safety or linebacker.
The other Union/ACV player at the game is Joe Dehart, who will be on the offensive line.
“I’m really excited,” Eggleton said. “I think this is one of the first years that the on the KSAC side, the kids expected to be on the team are out playing. We’ve been missing some kids in the past. This year, you look at the top 10 kids in our league, among the old KSAC schools.”
“I was excited when I saw the roster. It’s an all-star roster.”
Clarion’s Mills threw for 1,260 yards and 15 TDs while both Minich twins, Sam (503 yards rushing, 775 yards receiving) and Logan (516 yards rushing) give the KSAC squad more depth.
Kahle threw for 1,564 yards and ran for 434 yards. Martz (35-356, 4 TDs) was one of his top receivers.
Punxsutawney’s Ishman threw for 1,121 yards and 14 TDs and his team top targets are also on the roster in Carter Newcome (38-465) and Alex Gianvito (21-279).
C-L’s Ayden Wiles (174-1,199 yards, 17 TDs) and Karns City’s Jones (1,022 yards, 12 TDs) are the KSAC’s lone 1,000-yard rushers on the roster.
Moniteau quarterback Chance Nagy is also on the roster. He was a dual threat player, rushing for 696 yards and passing for 340 yards.
On Eggleton’s coaching staff are former Keystone head coach Dan Reed, who will be the offensive coordinator, and former Union/ACV coach Dave Louder who will run the defense. Eggleton and Louder will be on Clarion’s staff this fall. Former C-L assistants Doug Knepp, Mike Ferguson and Todd Matthews are helping as is Brookville’s Nick Nosker and former Union/ACV assistant Rick Atzeni.
Eggleton hopes the game will give all of the players a chance to go out on a positive note.
“I want our seniors to have a good experience,” he said. “For some, it’s the last time they’ll put on helmet and pads. It’s special to do that. Unless you play at next level, it’s the last time you get to do this.”
The AML head coach is Smethport’s Adam Jack. He’ll have his share of talent as well with three 1,000-yard rushers in Bradford’s Donny Pattison (1,496, 20 TDs), Coudersport’s Stephen Kelly (1,782 yards, 28 TDs) and Smethport’s Blake Kinner (1,280 yards, 13 TDS).
Brockway quarterback Peter Downer threw for 1,266 yards while Smethport’s Grant Ognen threw for 814 yards. Ridgway will have a big influence on the roster as well, led by the likes of Evan Furlong and Daunte Allegretto.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, with support from the Brockway Gridiron Association and the Brockway Area School District, is hosting the event. In addition to showcasing the best football talent in District 9, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded by Game Sponsors to several players at halftime.
The game coincides with Brockway’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.
ROSTERS
AML
Bradford: Donny Pattison, Jaron Ambrose and Nathan Gehm; Brockway: Leyton Mangiantini, Peter Downer, Garrett McClintick, Tyler Serafini and Zana Puhala; Cameron County: Devin Geitner; Coudersport: Stephen Kelly, Mason Klesa and Wyatte Osborne; Curwensville: Avery Francisco and Noah VonGunden; Elk County Catholic: Hunter Cashmer, Ben Sherry, Alex Breindel and Ryan Fritz; Otto-Eldred: Chris Connelly, Charles “Trey” Lee and Chase Sebastian; Ridgway: Evan Furlong, Daunte Allegretto, Chase Pontious, Parker Rohr and Isaac Schloder; Smethport: Blake Kinner, Nathan Hollowell, Bradley LaFleur and Grant Ognen.
KSAC
Brookville: Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park; Clarion: Archer Mills, Nick Porciello, Sam Minich, Logan Minich and Camden Boggess; Clarion-Limestone: Ayden Wiles, Jim Gunning, Matt Coleman, Drew Beichner and David Wiles; Karns City: Hunter Jones, Bradon Bastian, Madden McMillen and Stephen Covington; Moniteau: James Parenti, Bobby Mathews and Chance Nagy; Punxsutawney: Dylan Ishman, Carter Newcome and Alex Gianvito; Redbank Valley: Keaton Kahle, Hunter Martz, Hunter Wiles, Blaney Brooks and Travis Crawford; St. Marys: Alex Agosti; Union/AC Valley: Joe Dehart and Chase Kline.